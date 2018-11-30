KDC Dallas plans a new data center in Richardson’s Telecom Corridor

KDC, one of America’s leading commercial real estate development and investment firms, announced plans to develop a 130,000-square-foot powered shell data center in Richardson’s Telecom Corridor® just south of KDC’s CityLine development. The data center will be located in Dallas County.

“This project is our fifth ground up data center development in Richardson,” said Ab Atkins, senior vice president-partner, KDC. “This greenfield data center project is located in a proven data center site and is adjacent to a large financial enterprise data center we previously developed. It contains an onsite electrical substation that is owned and maintained by ONCOR.”

The new data center, to be located at 1510 E. Lookout Drive near the intersection of Plano Road and Lookout Drive, will be completed in the summer of 2019.

“We are pleased to see continued, significant investments like this in our Telecom Corridor area,” said Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker. “Richardson’s legacy as a location for telecommunications innovation has created the vital infrastructure needed to support data center development and other cloud computing endeavors. We will continue to support such planned developments that bring clean, high-tech projects to our community.”

Read more: Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County

Features of the data center include:

190 MPH wind resistant design

On-site substation for robust power and short electrical feeder runs

Over 20 network fiber carriers

Ten-year, 50 percent City of Richardson business personal property tax abatement

Alliance Architects is designing the project and Kimley Horn is the civil engineer. Telios Dallas is the mechanical and electrical engineer.

KDC entered the data center market in 2007 and has since completed 15 ground up greenfield data center developments for enterprise and wholesale colocation customers in the Texas, Virginia and Kansas data center markets.