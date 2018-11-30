Business

KDC Dallas plans a new data center in Richardson’s Telecom Corridor

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

KDC data center

KDC, one of America’s leading commercial real estate development and investment firms, announced plans to develop a 130,000-square-foot powered shell data center in Richardson’s Telecom Corridor® just south of KDC’s CityLine development. The data center will be located in Dallas County.

“This project is our fifth ground up data center development in Richardson,” said Ab Atkins, senior vice president-partner, KDC. “This greenfield data center project is located in a proven data center site and is adjacent to a large financial enterprise data center we previously developed.  It contains an onsite electrical substation that is owned and maintained by ONCOR.”

The new data center, to be located at 1510 E. Lookout Drive near the intersection of Plano Road and Lookout Drive, will be completed in the summer of 2019.

“We are pleased to see continued, significant investments like this in our Telecom Corridor area,” said Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker. “Richardson’s legacy as a location for telecommunications innovation has created the vital infrastructure needed to support data center development and other cloud computing endeavors. We will continue to support such planned developments that bring clean, high-tech projects to our community.”

Read more: Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County 

Features of the data center include:

  • 190 MPH wind resistant design
  • On-site substation for robust power and short electrical feeder runs
  • Over 20 network fiber carriers
  • Ten-year, 50 percent City of Richardson business personal property tax abatement

Alliance Architects is designing the project and Kimley Horn is the civil engineer. Telios Dallas is the mechanical and electrical engineer.

KDC entered the data center market in 2007 and has since completed 15 ground up greenfield data center developments for enterprise and wholesale colocation customers in the Texas, Virginia and Kansas data center markets.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1.2K
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
1.2K
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
1.2K
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.2K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.1K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
948
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
912
Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County
883
Events

Get festive at The Shops at Legacy with Lights at Legacy
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
833
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
Liberty Burger, Mariel Street Liberty Burger, Mariel Street
820
Business

Being free with Liberty Burger Founder Mariel Street
wine-condoms-cori-baker wine-condoms-cori-baker
818
Business

The mother-and-son team behind the strangest wine stopper anywhere: Wine Condoms
To Top