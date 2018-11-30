Main Event Entertainment hosts inaugural Plano Car Show

Main Event Entertainment in Plano is inviting the Dallas-Fort Worth community to join the FUN at its inaugural Plano Car Show.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, the ultimate entertainment destination will feature a plethora of different car makes and models from all over the world with special guests such as: the Plano Police and Fire Departments, McGruff the Crime Dog, 97.5 KLAK, Misfit Garage, The Car Guy, the NBC Weather Truck and much more!

Santa Claus has added the Plano Car Show to his Christmas tour and will be in attendance for complimentary pictures during the event. St. Nick won’t be the only one flying in for the inaugural show. Attendees will also get to see Plano’s Police Drone in action as it flies around the Car Show crowd.

In addition to a day full of FUN, Main Event will be hosting a fundraiser – bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event and receive $10 of FREE arcade play! All of the gifts will be donated through the Christmas Cops organization – a program created and operated by Plano Police employees and their families to assist Plano families in need during the Christmas season.

Read more: Lime scooters arrive to Plano

“Main Event Entertainment is very proud to be involved with this inaugural event,” said Keith Clark, General Manager of Plano’s Main Event Entertainment center. “We are all about serving and getting involved in our communities. This holiday season, we will not only be offering the most FUN under one roof, but in our parking lot as well! The Plano Car Show is a fun way to bring the community together while also collecting donations for our neighbors in need. We can’t wait to enjoy all of the awesome cars and activities that we’ve planned with everyone on Saturday.”

The over 66,000-square-foot entertainment center, located 3941 Central Expressway in Plano, offers state-of-the-art bowling lanes, each with unique technology and luxury seating, laser tag, Bocce Ball and a games gallery featuring over 130 of the latest interactive and virtual video games as well as billiards and shuffleboard. Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

In addition to offering more FUN activities than any other venue in the area, Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for birthday parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. Main Event’s hassle-free birthday parties are easy for parents and epic for kids with multiple packages and activities offered for all ages, seven days a week.

And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

Read more: Local Texan takes race podium at Red Bull Air Race Fort Worth

The center also offers fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential to hosting corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings both large and small. Main Event has an on-site Sales Team ready to help. For sales or more information, call 972.881.8181 or visit mainevent.com.

Main Event is open seven days a week. The Plano center is open Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.