Medical City Frisco wins national award for nursing quality

Medical City Frisco is one of only six hospitals in the country to be awarded the 2018 NDNQI (National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators) Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality by Press Ganey. The award recognizes the top-performing community hospital that has achieved excellence in overall performance in nursing quality indicators.

The NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality honors hospitals that have made impressive and measurable improvements in nursing performance and patient outcomes. The award is based on 17 quality measures and is given annually to the top-performing organization in each of seven categories: academic medical center, teaching hospital, community hospital, pediatric hospital, rehabilitation hospital, psychiatric hospital and international.

“We are proud to partner with Medical City Frisco to support their mission to provide safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO of Press Ganey. “They are truly dedicated to delivering exceptional care in the communities they serve, and their commitment to advancing the vital efforts of nursing to help achieve higher quality, more coordinated care is a very powerful demonstration of this.”

“We are committed to the care and improvement of human life and providing the highest quality of patient care,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Frisco. “This award further exemplifies our ‘excellence always’ commitment to patients who come to us for their medical care.

