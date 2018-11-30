Health

Medical City Frisco wins national award for nursing quality

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

medical city frisco

Medical City Frisco is one of only six hospitals in the country to be awarded the 2018 NDNQI (National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators) Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality by Press Ganey. The award recognizes the top-performing community hospital that has achieved excellence in overall performance in nursing quality indicators.

The NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality honors hospitals that have made impressive and measurable improvements in nursing performance and patient outcomes. The award is based on 17 quality measures and is given annually to the top-performing organization in each of seven categories: academic medical center, teaching hospital, community hospital, pediatric hospital, rehabilitation hospital, psychiatric hospital and international.

“We are proud to partner with Medical City Frisco to support their mission to provide safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO of Press Ganey. “They are truly dedicated to delivering exceptional care in the communities they serve, and their commitment to advancing the vital efforts of nursing to help achieve higher quality, more coordinated care is a very powerful demonstration of this.”

Read more: Texas Health Plano offers patients new method to pain management 

“We are committed to the care and improvement of human life and providing the highest quality of patient care,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Frisco. “This award further exemplifies our ‘excellence always’ commitment to patients who come to us for their medical care.

For more information about Medical City Frisco, visit medicalcityfrisco.com.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1.2K
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
1.2K
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
1.2K
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.2K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.1K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
947
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
909
Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County
880
Events

Get festive at The Shops at Legacy with Lights at Legacy
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
833
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
wine-condoms-cori-baker wine-condoms-cori-baker
818
Business

The mother-and-son team behind the strangest wine stopper anywhere: Wine Condoms
Liberty Burger, Mariel Street Liberty Burger, Mariel Street
818
Business

Being free with Liberty Burger Founder Mariel Street
To Top