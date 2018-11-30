Community

Plano Fire Rescue Special Operations Team finishes a week of work – both near and far

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

plano fire rescue

Celebrating the return of seven members of Plano’s Wildland Team from their deployment to California ended a week of work, both near and far, for Plano Fire-Rescue’s Special Operations teams.

On Friday November 16th another of PFR’s Special Operations teams completed a three-day confined space training exercise at Atmos Energy’s Gas City Training Facility in Plano. Hazardous Materials (HazMat) technicians from Station 5 monitor air quality and provide patient access and packaging during rescues in confined spaces such as vessels, tanks, vaults, silos, and numerous other limited access sites. Special Rescue Team (SRT) technicians from Station 4 construct rope systems and use special rescue techniques such as rappelling, pick-offs, and raising/lowering. Often both teams must work together to ensure a timely and efficient rescue of those trapped or injured. Approximately 60 members participated in the training exercises.

plano fire rescue

This past week’s training exercise highlights the constant training these teams require to work in high-risk, low-frequency events within a 16-county region. Plano Fire-Rescue is thankful for a continued partnership with Atmos Energy and their use of their training facilities in Plano.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
