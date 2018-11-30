Business

Granite Park plans to extend The Boardwalk

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Granite Park will undergo a major renovation project going into 2019 | Renderings courtesy of Granite

Granite Park is a business and retail district located at the junction of the North Dallas Tollway and Sam Rayburn that serves as a median between Plano and Frisco. It contains nearly 2 million square feet of office space and houses major corporations like Coca Cola, Fannie Mae, and Siemens PLM Software. Over the course of the next year, Granite Park will undergo major renovations to make the district more pedestrian friendly for its employees, as well as its patrons.

“Across Granite Park, we have approximately 6,500 employees going in and out of the buildings each day,” Granite’s Senior Director of leasing Robert Jimenez said. “What we’re wanting to do is make the park more accessible to pedestrians and reduce the flow of traffic.”

Many of Plano’s newest restaurants are located at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, including The Biscuit Bar, Chips Old Fashioned HamburgersHookLineUnion Bear BrewingPearl Cup Sip and Edith’s French Bistro. Good Union Urban BBQ is slated to open a new location at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in spring of next year. While the restaurants are a hit among Granite Park’s visitors, the crew behind the project hopes that the renovations will equally improve the overall experience for Granite Park employees, as well as its shoppers and patrons.

Read more: B. Frank & Relish opens at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

“One of the things we’re doing is improving the crosswalk between the office buildings and the retail area [The Boardwalk],” Granite’s Managing Director Will Hendrickson said. “We’re making an effort to slow traffic here. We also have plans to extend The Boardwalk across the other side of the water feature, where we’re going to add another seating area, as well as an area that can be used as a stage or a multi-functional area with shade and seating.”

Granite Park plans on adding a stage area to the boardwalk | Renderings courtesy of Granite Park

Once the renovations are complete, Jimenez and Hendrickson hope to continue to continue out Granite Park’s signature series, including the Bites and Beats music series.

“In the past, we’ve had fitness classes out here and we’ve had bands come out to play,” Hendrickson said. “Once the extension is finished, we’re going to continue that on a larger scale.”

Read more: Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County

The $3.5 million renovation project is currently in progress and is expected to continue during the first half of 2019. The restaurants will continue to operate while renovations are taking place.

For more information, visit granitepark.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1.2K
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
1.2K
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
1.2K
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.2K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.1K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
947
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
909
Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County
880
Events

Get festive at The Shops at Legacy with Lights at Legacy
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
833
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
wine-condoms-cori-baker wine-condoms-cori-baker
818
Business

The mother-and-son team behind the strangest wine stopper anywhere: Wine Condoms
Liberty Burger, Mariel Street Liberty Burger, Mariel Street
818
Business

Being free with Liberty Burger Founder Mariel Street
To Top