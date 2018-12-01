Celebrate Repeal Day with Whiskey Cake specialty cocktails

Wednesday, December 5 is Repeal Day and to celebrate, all Whiskey Cake locations will feature $5 classic cocktails, bites and ’30s inspired entertainment!

WHAT: Whiskey Cake is throwing it back to 1933 with a Repeal Day celebration fit for the occasion! On Wednesday, December 5, Whiskey Cake will feature drink and food specials from 5 p.m. to close, with ‘30s themed fun to make guests feel as if they’ve stepped back in time to the historical celebration.

They will feature $5 classic cocktails including an Old Forester Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour and Sazerac. Select bar bites will also be available for $5 including Short Rib Poutine, Duckitos, Mini Local Board, Dips and Spread Trio and Wagyu “State Fair” Corn Dogs.

As guests walk up to Whiskey Cake, they’ll feel as if they are walking into a 1930’s speakeasy. Entertainment will include vintage fun such as being greeted by flappers and gangsters upon arrival. A GIF photobooth as well as a polaroid photographer will be awaiting to snap photos of guests while celebrating the repeal of the prohibition! Guests are encouraged to wear their best vintage looks to enter the costume contest for a chance to win some amazing prizes! To further add to the vintage feel, a barbershop quartet will entertain with their harmonious tones.

WHEN:

Repeal Day

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

5 p.m. – close

WHERE:

3601 Dallas Pkwy

Plano, TX 75093

For more on Whiskey Cake, click here.