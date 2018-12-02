Events

Serena Williams coming to Plano for meet and greet

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Serena Williams will promote her new clothing line at Neighborhood Goods | Via @serenawilliams on Instagram

On Saturday, December 8th, tennis champion Serena Williams will make a special appearance at Neighborhood Goods in Legacy West. Williams’s appearance will be in promotion of her new clothing line, “Serena,” a collection of bold and inspired dresses, tops, bottoms, denim, and outerwear.

“Serena” is Williams’ first independent clothing line. Per her website, Williams’ designs are inspired by “strong, sexy, sophisticated, sassy, sure, smart, stylish, silly, and spontaneous women who are living their best lives, or making it up as they go.” She adds that “every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another.”

Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and has won an Open Era record 23 grand slam singles titles throughout the span of her 23-year professional career. She is often regarded as the best female athlete of all-time. Last month, Williams was named GQ Magazine’s Woman of the Year.

Coree Moreno for “Serena” by Serena Williams | Via @serena on Instagram

At Williams’ upcoming Neighborhood Goods event, guests will have the chance to meet the 18-time U.S. Open winner, and receive a live fashion sketch of themselves in new “Serena” items. The in-house DJ will be bumping beats throughout the evening and the store’s bar/restaurant Prim and Proper will be mixing Serenaritas for guests to drink.

The meet and greet event begins at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday and is free to attend. To RSVP, visit neighborhoodgoods.com, or download the Neighborhood Goods mobile application.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
