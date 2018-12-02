Serena Williams coming to Plano for meet and greet

On Saturday, December 8th, tennis champion Serena Williams will make a special appearance at Neighborhood Goods in Legacy West. Williams’s appearance will be in promotion of her new clothing line, “Serena,” a collection of bold and inspired dresses, tops, bottoms, denim, and outerwear.

“Serena” is Williams’ first independent clothing line. Per her website, Williams’ designs are inspired by “strong, sexy, sophisticated, sassy, sure, smart, stylish, silly, and spontaneous women who are living their best lives, or making it up as they go.” She adds that “every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another.”

Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and has won an Open Era record 23 grand slam singles titles throughout the span of her 23-year professional career. She is often regarded as the best female athlete of all-time. Last month, Williams was named GQ Magazine’s Woman of the Year.

At Williams’ upcoming Neighborhood Goods event, guests will have the chance to meet the 18-time U.S. Open winner, and receive a live fashion sketch of themselves in new “Serena” items. The in-house DJ will be bumping beats throughout the evening and the store’s bar/restaurant Prim and Proper will be mixing Serenaritas for guests to drink.

The meet and greet event begins at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday and is free to attend. To RSVP, visit neighborhoodgoods.com, or download the Neighborhood Goods mobile application.