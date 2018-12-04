Learn how to entertain in style at Frontgate Legacy West

Join Frontgate Legacy West as designer, author, and gourmet guru Nathan Turner shares how to pull together a festive casual holiday gathering and signs copies of his book, I Love California. Sample cocktails, enjoy gourmet appetizers and shop everything you need to entertain in style (and get hosting tips from Nathan himself!). Plus, get an extra 10% off your purchase during the event.

Entertaining in Style with Nathan Turner

When: December 6, 6-8 PM

Where:

Frontgate Legacy West

7700 Windrose Ave. Ste. G190

Plano, TX 75024

RSVP here.

About Frontgate

Walking through the doors of Frontgate at Legacy West feels like a breath of fresh air. If you’re tired with stuffy furniture stores and DIY Ikea types, this is the place for you. This 21,000 square-feet flagship location includes a patio and a dedicated bistro space, as well as the most beautiful home decor money can buy.

“Frontgate is a leading home luxury retailer. In September 1991, we mailed our very first catalog to 300,000 households. And though we’ve enjoyed robust growth since then, our core commitment to providing our customers with beautifully thoughtful, timeless products that hold long-term value has stayed the same.”

