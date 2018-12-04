Business

PGA relocating headquarters to Frisco

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
PGA headquaters Frisco, Texas

Image courtesy of PGA.com on Facebook

PGA of America just announced that they are relocating their headquarters to Frisco, Texas where it will serve as the anchor to a 600-acre, mixed-use development with an initial investment worth more than half a billion dollars.

In addition to the PGA Headquarters, this unique mixed used development will incorporate two championship golf courses, a short course, and practice areas totaling 45 holes; a clubhouse; Class AA office space; a 500-room Omni resort and 127,000-square-foot conference center; a technologically advanced retail village; parks and open space plus several miles of trails.

The development, located at Frisco’s northern border, at Rockhill Parkway and Legacy Drive, will be open to the public, as well as golfers.

It was also announced, via the PGA.com Facebook page, that 25 PGA Championships starting from 2023 will be played at PGA Frisco.

PGA, pga of america, frisco texas, championships

Image courtesy of PGA.com on Facebook

The golf courses are expected to open in summer 2022. The hotel, convention center, and other facilities are expected to open within six months of that date. The development will host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2023.

The planned mixed-use golf development/destination is the result of a public-private partnership formed between PGA of America, Omni Stillwater Woods (a joint venture led by Omni Hotels & Resorts with Stillwater Capital and Woods Capital); the City of Frisco, as well as its Economic and Community Development Corporations; and the Frisco Independent School District (FISD). The partnership is not unlike that formed between the Dallas Cowboys, the City of Frisco and the Frisco Independent School District which made The Star (where the Dallas Cowboys live, work and practice) a reality.

Unlike Toyota Motor North America and Liberty Mutual whose corporate relocations to Plano brought thousands of jobs to Collin County, the PGA Headquarters will initially only employ approximately 100 people. However, according to a tourism feasibility study commissioned by the City of Frisco the economic impact of the project is projected to be more than $2.5 billion.

“Today is both historic and transformational for the City of Frisco,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney in a press release published at pga.com. “Not only will this signature development change the future of Frisco’s northern landscape, it will transform the sport, growing a new generation of pros, fans and golf enthusiasts. As Sports City, USA, we’re thrilled to partner with another world-class brand like the PGA of America. We’re also honored Omni is, once again, committing such a huge investment in our community, recognizing the potential to grow entertainment, tourism and economic development in one of the fastest-growing cities in America.”

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
