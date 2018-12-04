Ralph Breaks VR, hyper-reality experience at Cinemark Plano

The VOID, the global leader in immersive virtual experiences, and ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment division, brings Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming film Ralph Breaks the Internet to hyper-reality in Ralph Breaks VR, an original multi-sensory, immersive experience which launched on November 21st. Pre-sale tickets are now available online at www.cinemark.com/vr/the-void/wreck-it-ralph-ralph-breaks-vr/.

In teams of 4, guests will break into the internet with Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz disguised as characters from the film called “Netizens” to play the newest, coolest video game ever. Ralph Breaks VR introduces two brand new locations, Dunderdome and Pancake Milkshake Diner, and a new antagonist, B.E.V. voiced by writer Pamela Ribon, which stands for “Built to Eradicate Viruses.” For more on this original hyper-reality story, watch the launch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wsGGG_exEQ.

“It’s incredible to work on an experience like Ralph Breaks VR that lets you live inside a film you’ve spent years creating,” said Pamela Ribon, Co-Writer for Ralph Breaks the Internet and Writer for Ralph Breaks VR. “ILMxLAB and The VOID have built a world where Ralph and Vanellope really come alive around you.”

Read more: Camp Cinemark, a kid-friendly auditorium

“There is nothing more magical than stepping inside a rich animated world – especially one filled with color, life, humor and delightful characters as is the case with Ralph Breaks the Internet,” said Vicki Dobbs Beck, Executive in Charge at ILMxLAB. “The upcoming launch of this project marks another successful collaboration between ILMxLAB and The VOID, with the incredible opportunity to work alongside the talented teams at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Ralph Breaks VR is an experience that brings a smile to your face and the desire to have another go around with friends and family.”

“Designing the elements that pull you irresistibly into the unique world of Ralph and Vanellope has been an incredibly fun process,” said Curtis Hickman, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of The VOID. “What we’ve created together with ILMxLAB is an astounding adventure that allows people to experience a unique extension of Wreck-It Ralph’s detailed characters, environments and stories. With this new experience we are able to truly showcase the capabilities of The VOID, allowing guests to once more step beyond reality.”

THE VOID AT CINEMARK

Tickets at $29.95 per person

3800 Dallas Pkwy

Plano, TX 75093

cinemark.com/thevoid

(972) 473-2289