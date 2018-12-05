Merry Woofmas from Ewing Subaru of Plano

Merry Woofmas! Come by Ewing Subaru of Plano for free holiday pet portraits on Dec 8 from 11am-2pm.

What: At Ewing Subaru of Plano, Kathy Gaden will take all onsite pet portraits and provide backgrounds as well as pet accessories. All images will be provided via email.

Additionally, there will be a Meet ‘n Greet with adorable pets provided by Take Me Home Pet Rescue. Ewing Subaru of Plano will be making a donation to Take Me Home Pet Rescue at the end of the event.

So bring your pets, browse some cars and maybe meet a new fur friend that could join your family!

When: Saturday, December 8

11 AM – 2 PM

Where: Ewing Subaru of Plano

4480 W Plano Pkwy

Plano, TX 75093

Read more: Serena Williams coming to Plano for meet and greet

For more information, click here.