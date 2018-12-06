Events

Introducing the Plano Classics Elite Concert Series

With great pleasure and much excitement, Plano-based R. George Artist Marketing announces a New Plano Classical Music Series: Plano Classics Elite. Their purpose is to bring world-class Classical Music Performing Artists to the Plano Arts District on a regular basis – offering the Marriage of Fine Art and Classical Music Performances… presented in a most intimate Audience/Artist setting. To achieve that intimacy, they have chosen the ArtCentre of Plano as their concert venue.

Join them for the first concert on December 11th as they welcome Steinway Artist Dr. David M. Ward.

plano classics elite

They are so fortunate – and very lucky – to begin the series with one of the world’s great pianists. For one special evening, be transported back to the “Golden Age of the Piano.” Luminaries from that era were known and praised for the interpretive genius, artistic depth, poetic mystery, and warmth of their performances. Dr. Ward’s performance style continues the traditions of these great pianists.

David’s program – performed recently in several states to high praise and standing ovations – will include selections from J. S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven (Moonlight Sonata), Franz Liszt, Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, David’s own moving arrangement of As the Deer, a smattering of Holiday Music, and George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue for solo piano.

Come give David a hearty “Plano” welcome, experience a moving performance in an intimate setting, and enjoy a glass of fine wine paired with light fare at an after-concert reception.

Date: December 11, 2018

Time: 7:00 pm

Place: ArtCentre of Plano – 902 East 16th Street, Plano, TX 75074

Purchase Tickets Here. Cost: $65 ea.

Parking available on Avenue H, behind the Cox Theater, and across 15th Street at the Police Station. No Parking on 16th Street.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
