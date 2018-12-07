Deerfield 2018: How to survive Plano’s most popular Christmas light display

Tis’ the season! And all across DFW, Christmas lights are in full glow. While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Christmas Lights, right here in Plano . There’s no agrument that Deerfield Christmas Lights are spectacular but now that it’s become so popular navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.

Here we bring you our top tips (as well as everything else you need to know) for making your trip to Deerfield a merry one.

Deerfield, Plano: How it started

It all started years ago when Deerfield was being built, among undeveloped fields in an area some considered too far north. To get people interested, the builders offered homeowners big cash prizes ($5,000 for first place!) to decorate their homes for the holidays. Things got serious; besides stringing millions of lights, people covered their lawns in cotton to look like snow, put animated figures on display (including fake animated figures made out of actual people!), and handed out Christmas candy to draw people in. The competition continued even after the contest was retired, creating a tradition that endures to this day.

This year, visitors can vote on their favorite decorated homes by text. Categories are Best Overall, Most Traditional, Children’s Favorite, and Funniest.

Read on for all the details, to help you get the most from your visit to the Lights at Deerfield.

Deerfield, Plano: Dos & Don’t

Do avoid the crowds: go on a week night; and go early or late (5:30-7 or 9-10 p.m. for example)

Do walk. You may not get to see everything but when you walk you really get to enjoy the magic!

Do drive carefully. There are people walking and lots of cars. If you are the driver, look at the lights but also look at the road!

Don’t blare loud music. It’s just rude.

Do into the holiday spirit: wear Christmas hats, take holiday snacks and be ready for merriment!

Do donate! There are a number of homes that are making collections for local nonprofits so be prepared for that and give generously.

Do go to the restroom before you leave home. There are no public restrooms.

Do take lots of photos!

Don’t take so many photos you forget to enjoy the magical moments with your family. (You can always post the best photos once you’re home and the kids are in bed.)

Do be patient. There will likely be traffic but if you just go with the flow it won’t be anything a little holiday cheer can’t overcome.

The Lights at Deerfield

Where: The Deerfield neighborhood, located in northwest Plano between Preston Road and Coit Road

When: December 1–30, 7–10 p.m.

Driving tips: Enter from Legacy Drive on Colonnade Drive or Archgate Drive, noting one-way and restricted-turn signs along Old Pond Drive and Hallmark Drive. RED and BLUE routes are suggested main thoroughfares; be sure to visit side streets and cul-de-sacs along these routes. Use Quincy Lane or Legacy Drive to connect both routes. Watch all signs and drive carefully.

Walking tips: If you decide to walk the neighborhood, please park north of the Clubhouse on a less busy street.

Holiday carriage rides: Reservations are highly recommended for holiday carriage rides, provided by North Star Carriages. The multi-passenger carriages and wagons range in size from 4 to 20 seats. Walk-ups will be accepted, but reserve online to avoid disappointment.

Horse-drawn carriage rides take 50–55 minutes. Thirty-minute rides on smaller 2–6 passenger carriages may also be available on-site for walk-ups. Blankets and holiday music will be provided, or bring your own; you may also bring hot cocoa or other beverages. All rides are weather-permitting.

Days: December 1–30; closed Christmas Day

Times: 6–11:30 p.m.

Where: Carriage rides begin in the Legacy Church parking lot, 4501 Legacy Dr. at Preston Meadow.

Cost: From $145 for up to 6 passengers to $250 for up to 20 passengers. Click here for details on carriages and prices.

Voting: Vote on your favorite decorated homes by sending a text to 469.440.2011. Just remember what street you’re on, and when you’re ready to vote, text the letter corresponding to one of the four categories, followed by the street address.

Categories:

A—Best Overall

B–Most Traditional

C–Children’s Favorite

D–Funniest

For example, to vote for 1222 Main St. as Funniest, text D-1222 Main.

Enjoy the lights!