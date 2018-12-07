The house-pulled burrata at Dough Pizzeria is authentically Italian

The burrata at Dough Pizzeria might be the simplest but most satisfying cheese I’ve ever had. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Plano, is a full-service restaurant offering Neapolitan pizza made with local, farm-fresh ingredients, house-pulled burrata, Italian wine, and other specialty items (homemade cherry gelato, anyone?). Dough Pizzeria prides itself on its authenticity. Their pizza has been certified to be authentically Neapolitan by the APN (Association Pizzaiuoli Napoletana) for its ingredients, 90-second cook time, and overall taste.

The food at Dough Pizzeria isn’t the only thing that’s authentically Italian. So is the atmosphere. The one-room pizzeria is cozy, with ambient lighting and a light aroma of rosemary. The restaurant’s small size ensures that their service is just as good as their food. Dough Pizzeria focuses on the warmth and good feeling of being around good people. It’s like a slice of Little Italy right here in Plano.

Despite being a self-proclaimed cheese lover, I hadn’t tried or even heard of burrata before visiting Dough Pizzeria. Burrata is a dish born out of the Italian desire to not waste good cheese. The outside of burrata is made of mozzarella scraps softened and melded together with salt water. The mozzarella is then flattened and filled with other variants of cheese and cream, to the customer’s liking. The burrata is then twisted up into a pouch resembling a dumpling and then presented with garnish.

While many Italian restaurants serve burrata, the restaurants that pull their burrata in-house are few and far between. At Dough Pizzeria in Plano, the burrata is made by a small, friendly woman named Veronica who has been making the dish at Dough Pizzeria restaurants in San Antonio and Plano since 2001. Dough Pizzeria founder Doug Horn considers her one of the restaurants most valuable members, and upon tasting the burrata, I can see why.

Veronica makes my coworker, Alex, and I two burratas with different fillings. The first is stuffed with strands of mozzarella and cream and topped with basil-infused oil and sprigs of basil. It’s presented on a platter with fresh cherry tomatoes and mushrooms covered in vinaigrette. When I slice into the burrata, stracciatella dribbles invitingly out onto the plate. With my first bite, my teeth sink into the supple, stretchy mozzarella and then to the milky mixture of cream and cheese inside. The flavors of the two cheeses and the basil blossom at the same time, and I’m taken with how fresh everything tastes. I take my second bite with a bit of tomato and mushroom on the side and find that the accompanying herby tang elevates the dish. Every layer works in harmony. Nothing is overwhelming or out of place. The second burrata is filled with mascarpone and truffle essence and is rich and creamy. The truffle tastes almost nutty, a wonderful contrast to the simple mozzarella shell.

By ensuring that their ingredients are fresh and locally-produced, the staff at Dough Pizzeria prepares food where the ingredients speak for themselves. If you don’t have the kind of money to hop on a plane to Italy, try hopping in the car to Dough Pizzeria.

