Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano

If you’ve ever wished to be able to bring your dog with you on social outings, a new movie theater in Plano is making that an option to you and your furry friend. This past Friday, K9 Cinemas opened its doors to the public and celebrated its grand opening.

K9 Cinemas was founded by Erik Lankford, who came up with the idea after feeling frustrated that no theater would allow him to bring in his dog. Lankford hopes that K9 Cinemas will provide pleasant movie-going experiences for humans and dogs alike. He wants people to be able to relax and enjoy the movies with their dogs, as they would in their own homes.

In order to provide a safe, happy environment for all, Lankford has implemented three “doggone” rules: clean up after your pet, bring paperwork verifying that your dogs are up-to-date on all of their shots, and no more than two dogs per human. Guests are also responsible for taking their dogs outside to use the restroom. Medical forms can be uploaded online, or brought to K9 Cinemas in person.

Refreshments for both humans and doggies will be available for purchase at K9 Cinemas.

For the time being, K9 Cinemas will be screening more traditional, classic films and will only be open on weekends and select dates. Their next event will be a day after Christmas screening of the holiday classic, “Elf.” For information on showtimes, visit k9cinemas.com

