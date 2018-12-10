Arts

Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

K9 Cinemas is now open in Plano | Via BarkHappy

If you’ve ever wished to be able to bring your dog with you on social outings, a new movie theater in Plano is making that an option to you and your furry friend. This past Friday, K9 Cinemas opened its doors to the public and celebrated its grand opening.

Read more: Is virtual reality the future of cinema? A look inside The Void at Cinemark West Plano

K9 Cinemas was founded by Erik Lankford, who came up with the idea after feeling frustrated that no theater would allow him to bring in his dog. Lankford hopes that K9 Cinemas will provide pleasant movie-going experiences for humans and dogs alike. He wants people to be able to relax and enjoy the movies with their dogs, as they would in their own homes.

Read more: The Chihuansie: the adorably utilitarian onesie that functions as a doggy diaper, sans leakage

In order to provide a safe, happy environment for all, Lankford has implemented three “doggone” rules: clean up after your pet, bring paperwork verifying that your dogs are up-to-date on all of their shots, and no more than two dogs per human. Guests are also responsible for taking their dogs outside to use the restroom. Medical forms can be uploaded online, or brought to K9 Cinemas in person.

All furry guests must be up to date on their vaccinations | Via @k9cinemas on Instagram

Refreshments for both humans and doggies will be available for purchase at K9 Cinemas.

For the time being, K9 Cinemas will be screening more traditional, classic films and will only be open on weekends and select dates. Their next event will be a day after Christmas screening of the holiday classic, “Elf.” For information on showtimes, visit k9cinemas.com

K9 Cinemas

1192 Greenway Dr., Plano

More: 469.431.1077 | k9cinemas.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

ralph breaks vr ralph breaks vr
2.4K
Leisure

Ralph Breaks VR, hyper-reality experience at Cinemark Plano
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.4K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1.4K
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
1.4K
Events

Serena Williams coming to Plano for meet and greet
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.3K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
1.1K
Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County
Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday
961
Events

Deerfield 2018: How to survive Plano’s most popular Christmas light display
958
Business

Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
922
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
Liberty Burger, Mariel Street Liberty Burger, Mariel Street
918
Business

Being free with Liberty Burger Founder Mariel Street
wine-condoms-cori-baker wine-condoms-cori-baker
914
Business

The mother-and-son team behind the strangest wine stopper anywhere: Wine Condoms
905
Shopping

Neighborhood Goods comes to Legacy West, Plano
To Top