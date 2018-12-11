Angie Thomas, author of “The Hate U Give,” to speak in Frisco

Author Angie Thomas will be speaking in Frisco this coming February. Thomas is most known for her number one New York Times-bestselling young adult novel, “The Hate U Give.”

Thomas will be speaking at Independence High School in Frisco to promote her highly anticipated upcoming novel, “On the Come Up,” which follows 16-year-old Bri in her journey to becoming the next big hip-hop star. Bri, whose father was an underground hip-hop legend who died before making it to the mainstream, has enormous shoes to fill. When her mother loses her job and the possibility of eviction and homelessness begins to look more like a reality, Bri decides she has no choice but to be the best rapper of her generation. “On the Come Up” is set for a wide release on February 5, 2019.

During her appearance at Independence High School, Thomas will chat with Rose Brock, editor of the YA anthology, “Hope Nation.” Ticketholders will be able to participate in a Q&A session, meet Thomas, and get their books signed. They will also receive a copy of the Barnes & Noble exclusive edition of Thomas’s new book, “On the Come Up.” Thomas will personalize one copy of “On the Come Up,” along with two additional books purchased at the event or brought from home. She will sign no more than three books per ticket holder.

The Angie Thomas event will take place on February 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.