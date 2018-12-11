“Business unusual” at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West

We’ve approached that time of the year.

The time when we shine a light on what “business unusual” means to the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West as they celebrated their annual Navigator Table event. This year the gathering paid homage to the Asian style interior and country aesthetics with a focus on the soul.

The studio was the perfect space to provide VIP attendees with an experience of authentic and intriguing dinner courses as well as unique cocktails curated specifically for this year’s Navigator Table.

For the exclusive guest list this year the Renaissance was fortunate enough to secure an eclectic mix of talented and philanthropic individuals. Host of the evening was POETIC CEO and Plano native, Jennifer Tinker. Jennifer’s knowledge of the area, and passion for her non-profit organization whose mission is to help women and children involved with sex trafficking, is truly inspiring. As host of the Navigator Table, her role was to act as the engagement facilitator with the other influential VIP guests for the evening. This VIP guest list included Larry North of Larry North Fitness, Dallas Innovative Alliance Executive Director Jennifer Sanders, restaurant concept extraordinaire and partner of Romano concepts, David Romano, healthcare specialist and former Plano chamber of commerce member, Valerie Craig, and Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West General Manager, Bob Bula.

The focus of the evening was to bring together a group of diverse individuals. However, the food played a huge role in this indigenous event. Chef Eric Brant, Executive Chef at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, introduced an array of Korean inspired bites for the table. Each course was a true testament to the hotels efforts in staying on brand. From appetizers to desserts, the family-styled entrees made a bold statement.

Though the evening ended, the relationships did not. With clinging cheers, the Navigator Table’s guests made a promise to reunite at a six-month reunion as they ponder just how the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West plans to intrigue them again.