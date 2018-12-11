Beauty

Hammer & Nails encourages men’s self-care

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Hammer & Nails offers hair and skin care solutions for men of all ages | Via @hammerandnailsfriscotexas on Facebook

While hair care, skin care, manicures, and pedicures, are vital for people of all genders, men are often hesitant to implement such forms of self-care. A new grooming shop in Frisco hopes to help men break away from patriarchal social norms and encourage them to take better care of their hair and skin.

Hammer & Nails was founded by former Hollywood screenwriter Michael Elliot, whose works include “Like Mike” and “Brown Sugar.” Elliot first opened shop in Los Angeles and appeared on an episode of “Shark Tank,” in hopes of securing an investment to expand upon his grooming empire. He was denied a financial grant, however, thanks to the help of some of “Shark Tank’s” viewers, specifically Don Yeldell, he was able to raise the money he needed.

Read more: TruDerm opens at Legacy West!

“Our chain encourages men to feel confident in their grooming,” says Yeldell, who now co-owns the Frisco location with his brother Ed Yeldell and partner Shulonda Rankins. “We even go as far as calling ‘manicures and pedicures’ our ‘hand and foot grooming’ processes.”

Hammer & Nails offers mancave nirvana | Via Hammer & Nails Grooming

Hammers & Nails offers a variety of grooming services, including classic shaves and haircuts, tune-ups to keep your lines looking neat in between haircuts, and manicures and pedicures. One of their pedicures, called the “sports pedicure,” is designed to increase circulation, relieve stress, and relax muscle tension. It consists of nail trimming, shaping, cuticle care, a warm “muscle aches” oil infused soak, their exfoliating Signature Rosemary Scrub, a foot and calf hot stone massage, and a hydrating mint clay mask with a steamed towel finish.

Read more: Ninja Nation opens in Frisco

Guests of Hammer & Nails receive a complimentary beverage (beers, wine, sodas, or water) with their visit, and can watch whatever they choose on private, big screen television.

For more information on booking appointments, visit hammerandnailsgrooming.com

Hammer & Nails

11901 N Dallas Pkwy #700, Frisco

Hours:

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday & Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

More: 214.940.7799 | hammerandnailsgrooming.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

ralph breaks vr ralph breaks vr
2.4K
Leisure

Ralph Breaks VR, hyper-reality experience at Cinemark Plano
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.4K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1.4K
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
1.4K
Events

Serena Williams coming to Plano for meet and greet
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.3K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
1.1K
Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County
956
Business

Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County
Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday
952
Events

Deerfield 2018: How to survive Plano’s most popular Christmas light display
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
922
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
Liberty Burger, Mariel Street Liberty Burger, Mariel Street
918
Business

Being free with Liberty Burger Founder Mariel Street
wine-condoms-cori-baker wine-condoms-cori-baker
914
Business

The mother-and-son team behind the strangest wine stopper anywhere: Wine Condoms
905
Shopping

Neighborhood Goods comes to Legacy West, Plano
To Top