Hammer & Nails encourages men’s self-care

While hair care, skin care, manicures, and pedicures, are vital for people of all genders, men are often hesitant to implement such forms of self-care. A new grooming shop in Frisco hopes to help men break away from patriarchal social norms and encourage them to take better care of their hair and skin.

Hammer & Nails was founded by former Hollywood screenwriter Michael Elliot, whose works include “Like Mike” and “Brown Sugar.” Elliot first opened shop in Los Angeles and appeared on an episode of “Shark Tank,” in hopes of securing an investment to expand upon his grooming empire. He was denied a financial grant, however, thanks to the help of some of “Shark Tank’s” viewers, specifically Don Yeldell, he was able to raise the money he needed.

“Our chain encourages men to feel confident in their grooming,” says Yeldell, who now co-owns the Frisco location with his brother Ed Yeldell and partner Shulonda Rankins. “We even go as far as calling ‘manicures and pedicures’ our ‘hand and foot grooming’ processes.”

Hammers & Nails offers a variety of grooming services, including classic shaves and haircuts, tune-ups to keep your lines looking neat in between haircuts, and manicures and pedicures. One of their pedicures, called the “sports pedicure,” is designed to increase circulation, relieve stress, and relax muscle tension. It consists of nail trimming, shaping, cuticle care, a warm “muscle aches” oil infused soak, their exfoliating Signature Rosemary Scrub, a foot and calf hot stone massage, and a hydrating mint clay mask with a steamed towel finish.

Guests of Hammer & Nails receive a complimentary beverage (beers, wine, sodas, or water) with their visit, and can watch whatever they choose on private, big screen television.

For more information on booking appointments, visit hammerandnailsgrooming.com

Hammer & Nails

11901 N Dallas Pkwy #700, Frisco

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday & Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

More: 214.940.7799 | hammerandnailsgrooming.com