Seysei talks new music, art, and female empowerment

From a young age, Seysei knew she wanted a career in music. From singing in the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas to teaching piano classes at Music & Arts Center to delivering catchy pop bangers, it is clear that music is in Seysei’s blood. On her latest single “Diamonds,” Seysei shares words of freshly found self-love and empowerment over an infectious, synthy loop of bass-heavy beats. Seysei hopes that her music will help pave the way for other up-and-coming Dallas pop artists.

What was the inspiration behind “Diamonds?”

“Finding that inner confidence. The song was derived from a time where I was trying to find my value again after my divorce. I felt used and unloveable, like someone’s leftovers. A diamond was the furthest feeling from my mind so I wrote this song to help me embed that belief again. I started feeling more like a diamond as I wrote and sang it because I remembered just how much diamonds are born from adversity and intense pressure – things that I have undergone and continue to go through in my life and career. No matter how much the world treats you like you have no worth or significance, the only way you can “shine” or refract light upon others is if you believe you have it. Too many girls are treated like less than they deserve and some of us have shamefully bought into the lies so we don’t treat ourselves like the precious beings we are. If every girl believes in their worth it could change how women are seen, interact, and further impact others in our generation.”

Check out Seysei’s video for her new single, “Diamonds,” below!

How long did it take you to write “Diamonds?”

“It took me about a month to write. I had my guitarist Chris come over and he finished helping me put the chords to the tune and it fully took form. I spent a good enough amount of time to settle into the lyrics and make sure I wanted to keep them. If I forgot a line I would classify it as ‘not memorable’ and write a new part.”

When did you first start singing?

“I started singing at the age of 7 when I was put in the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas. My choir director was Mrs. Cynthia Knott and I remember her kneeling down to her knees and putting her ear up close to me as we were all singing and when we were done with the song she looked straight at me and said I had a beautiful voice. It changed my life when she said that.”

What does your writing process consist of?

“It can happen in different ways. Sometimes it starts with just me on my piano. Other times I will be in my car deep in thought and I will make a voice memo of a simple melody. I usually start by writing a top line – a melody I know I will enjoy singing. Then I listen to different songs that I feel influence the feeling and I try to see how to bring out the emotion of the song in the best way. I try and figure out a formula for why certain songs make audiences feel so strongly in that mood.”

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

“Beyoncé, Jessie J, Jess Glynne, Kehlani, CL, Sunidhi Chauhan, Lady Gaga, Zara Larsson, Shania Twain, Nancy Ajram, A.R. Rahman, Jess Glynne, Ariana Grande, and Jhene Aiko.”

What is one album that changed your life?

“This is the hardest question in here, hands down. There’s Beyoncé’s 4 album. Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – the detail and artistic intelligence in his album really grabbed me. Avril Lavigne’s Let Go album spoke to my true middle school self. And I can’t deny Shania Twain’s Up did good for my spirit when I was younger.”

When you’re not singing, what else do you like to do?

“I’m really into any type of art. I love interior decorating and painting or photography, and now making and editing videos. Directing my last one and being so involved in the editing process made me realize how much I can really immerse myself in any art. I also play and teach piano lessons to children and adults. I love being in nature and traveling as well.”

What advice can you give to girls or women who are dealing with difficulty?

“I would say always try to see the difficulty from a higher perspective. Know that the bad times don’t last and you can grow stronger from it. I think a lot of girls tend to isolate themselves in difficult times because these days we think to be ‘strong women’ means to figure it out yourself and not depend on others. But when we start looking for other people we can confide in and be vulnerable to – they help us unearth insecurities and deal with issues at the root so that we can truly be our best selves and make it out of any dark situation.”

Who are some of your feminist icons?

“Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Obama. All inspirational, brave women who don’t follow trends but set a standard.”

What can we expect from you in 2019?

“I am going to be putting out another single and complementary visual. I am trying to do something new here in Dallas and plant a firm ground for other pop artists in the DFW area, so they see there is a creative way to come forth, even if it seems Dallas doesn’t have an avenue for it. I am hoping to travel back overseas and put together some performances in my home country, India. Stay-tuned!”

Seysei’s new single, “Diamonds,” is now available for streaming and downloading on all platforms.