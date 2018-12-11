Arts

Kick up your boots for the Toyota Texas Music Revolution

Aayushi Pramanik
Mark your calendar and save the date for the Toyota Texas Music Revolution, March 29-30, 2019.

Toyota Texas Music Revolution (TTMR) is an annual country music festival held at Oak Point Park in Plano, Texas.

The line-up includes Junior Brown on Friday and Robert Earl Keen, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, Zane Williams, Jaime Wyatt, and Vincent Neil Emerson on Saturday.

The concert starts Friday, March 29 at the Amphitheater at Oak Point Park. Day two on Saturday, March 30 features two stages of great non-stop music.

Toyota Texas Music Revolution moved to Plano in 2016 after spending 19 years at Southfork Ranch in Parker. Tickets are on sale soon.

For more information, click here.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
