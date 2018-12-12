Jack Mason launches Regatta Timer, partners with Lucky Brand

Shopping

Alex Gonzalez
Jack Mason's newest timepiece is a Regatta Timer watch

Just in time for the holidays, Deep Ellum-based Jack Mason has launched their new Regatta Timer Watch. For lovers of fashion and accessories, the Regatta Timer is a must-have on your wish list this holiday season.

The Regatta Timer is made with sapphire crystal and boasts great features, including 20 ATM water resistance, and a bi-directional compass bezel. Jack Mason’s newest timepiece comes following a crowdfunding campaign in which their dedicated customers invested money to fund the project.

“When the team started discussing materials and functionality, we decided we needed to create a Regatta Timer that included only the highest quality components,” Jack Mason Creative Director Peter Cho said. “A Swiss movement, sapphire crystal, and a high depth rating. When passion takes the lead on design, it’s pretty amazing to see what comes of it.”

Jack Mason is hot off of a new partnership deal with Lucky Brand, which will allow for their designs to be carried in various stores across Collin County. These watches are available for purchase at Lucky Brand in Stonebriar Centre. Other Jack Mason designs are available for purchase at Nordstrom and at Omni Frisco in The Star.

The cost of the new Regatta Timer watch ranges from $595 – $695, and makes for a luxurious splurge of a holiday gift for the fashion fanatic in your life.

Jack Mason also offers a stylish collection of watches for under $200, including the Aviator watch. The Aviator is built for everyday wear and is waterproof for up to 100 meters.

Jack Mason’s Aviator watch is fashionable and affordable | Photo courtesy of Jack Mason

For more information on where to purchase Jack Mason watches and other accessories, visit jackmasonbrand.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
