A new food stall, Chez Dip, opens in Legacy Food Hall

Photo by David Varley

Legacy Hall has announced a brand new food stall, Chez Dip. Created by Chef Tom Fleming, Chez Dip opens on December 17 in Plano, joining a powerful lineup that includes Chef Tiffany Derry’s duck fat-fried chicken, delightful gourmet desserts at Haute Sweets Patisserie, and classic family-recipe brats at Degenhardt’s Brat Haus.

“I was drawn to Legacy Hall’s European-style food hall concept and thought that Chez Dip French Dip Sandwiches would be a perfect complement to its other diverse cuisine offerings,” said Chef Fleming. “Our goal is to keep it simple and do it well. We want to make the best hot sandwiches around, with the best ingredients – our roast beef and turkey are sourced from several companies right here in North Texas.”

Legacy Hall’s stalls are all chosen with care and designed to reflect their individual personalities. Everett and Elaine is elegantly outfitted in white with red and gray brushstrokes, clean and comforting. Red Stix Asian Street Food has a glass wall so that diners can watch the show of meat grilled over binchotan charcoal. Carlton Provisions serves barbecue outside in the box garden with picnic tables in the shade. So a new stall brings not only new food, but a new personality into the conversation.  Space is also limited, so when there was news of a new stall, my first question was: who’s leaving to make way for it?

Chez Dip is replacing Tight Quarters Power Bowls, the “rock n’roll love-child of famed chef, Tim Byres”. Byres is certainly one of Dallas’ most respected culinary talents. He was behind Dallas restaurants Smoke and Chicken Scratch and has been in the game more than 25 years.

Tight Quarters has only been open since the summer, missing the initial opening crowds and media feeding frenzy. (It occupied the space Monkey King Noodle held before they moved to the third floor.) Tight Quarters was small, healthy and rebellious. “No posers. No secrets. No junk.” They served bowls like salmon and zucchini noodles with powergreens, swimming in tomato broth. The best part was an electrifying crispy garlic chili oil and squeeze of lime. They were well-received, especially by clean eaters. It was the last stall to join Legacy Hall and now it’s the first to say goodbye.

Chez Dip will offer hot roasted-daily beef and turkey French Dip sandwiches with house made sides. Menu highlights include a classic French dip, Black Angus Beef, smoked gouda, pickled red onions and roasted garlic aioli wrapped inside a warm baguette and served with jus. The Roasted Turkey Dip–which also comes with beef jus–is paired with a red pepper hummus and a tangy tomato caper relish. Sides include Béarnaise Potato Salad and Horseradish Cream. Good bye, Tight Quarters. Hello, Chez Dip!

Chez Dip

Hours:

  • Sun – Wed | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Thurs – Sat | 11 a.m.  –  11 p.m.

Where: 1st floor Legacy Hall |  7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More: legacyfoodhall.com

Alexandra Cronin is the senior editor at Plano Profile. She has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
