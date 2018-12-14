Events

In holiday spirits at 12 Bars of Christmas at The Star, Frisco

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Plano Profile’s 12 Bars of Christmas took place in The Star in Frisco | All photography by Stephanie Tann

This past Thursday, Plano Profile hosted 12 Bars of Christmas, our soon-to-be-annual holiday bar crawl with stops all around The Star in Frisco’s bars and restaurants.

Nearly 400 guests, all donning the most fabulous holiday apparel, purchased tickets to gallivant throughout the Cowboys HQ district in pursuit of holly jolly spirits. Upon registration for 12 Bars of Christmas, registrants were able to enter their name into a drawing for a chance to win a $5o gift card to Sushi Marquee, a $1oo gift card to Tangerine Salon and a VIP tour for two of the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star. This drawing is still open, click here to register!

This year’s 12 Bars of Christmas participants included Freshii, Cane Rosso, Concrete Cowboy, Ascension Coffee, Sushi Marquee, Zaytinya, Da Mario, Common Table, Tangerine Salon, Cherry Blow Dry Bar, CrushCraft Thai and Luxe Eyewear.

One of the best cocktail samplings of the night was the candy cane infused eggnog from The Common Table. It was thick, hearty, and tasted like a milkshake with a boozy touch. A lighter libation was the pineapple martini from Sushi Marquee, which was fruity, refreshing and not too strong. The most powerful sampling of the night was the Rumchata eggnog shot from Concrete Cowboy, which was paired with a fried macaroni and cheese bite.

The fortune teller at Zaytinya was a hit.

Following the crawl, The Common Table and Sushi Marquee hosted after parties. Sushi Marquee’s party featured a live band playing hits from the ’80s and ’90s. The Common Table’s party featured a DJ spinning out tunes, as well as an Instagram-frame photo booth.

The inaugural 12 Bars of Christmas was a huge success and we at Plano Profile hope to make it a tradition for years to come. Special thanks to everybody who showed up and everybody who volunteered.

The inaugural 12 Bars of Christmas was a huge success and we at Plano Profile hope to make it a tradition for years to come. Special thanks to everybody who showed up and everybody who volunteered.  

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
