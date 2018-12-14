Nonprofit

Women With Promise, Cocktails, Couture and Cookies with Santa at Neiman Marcus

Aayushi Pramanik
women with promise
The Women With Promise Neiman Marcus “Cocktails, Couture and Cookies with Santa” was a sold-out hit. Hosted at the Glass House at the iconic Neiman Marcus Downtown location, 75 guests and Santa kicked off the night with a toast of champagne rimmed with Christmas red sugar.
Nibbles included sliders and deviled eggs from the Zodiac restaurant, guests posed for festive holiday selfies in the photo booth and the Neiman Marcus beauty vendors from Jo Malone, Marc Jacobs, Chanel provided make-up touch-ups, hand massages and generous swag for everyone.
Santa even handed out ho-ho-ho-holiday gift sets from Deborah Lippmann from his Big Red Bag!
A festive fashion show put everyone in the holiday spirit and over $6, 000 was raised for the Women With Promise Scholarship fund through the raffle which included a Valentino Handbag, a $500 Akola Necklace, and a NEST fragrance package.
It was a great way to celebrate giving during the holidays!
For more information about Women With Promise, click here.
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
