Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith to launch Clear Eye View eyewear at The Star

Clear Eye View is the signature eyewear collection by Dallas Cowboy, Jaylon Smith and you are invited to the launch event!
Clear Eye View is about the focused vision of accomplishing anything life has planned for you. They believe you can do anything you want to do and be anyone you want to be. Wearing the CEV signature eyewear collection is not a fashion statement, but a visible belief in the world you believe, where anything is possible. Join the CEV Lifestyle!
What: Come support Jaylon Smith as he launches his Clear Eye View eyewear collection at Fans United at The Star in Frisco. Fans in attendance will be allowed to take photos with Smith, and those who buy a pair of CEV glasses during the event will receive an autographed photo of Smith and 25% off their purchase.
When: Friday, December 14, 2018
CEV Launch Event: 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. CST
Where:
The Star in Frisco – Fans United
5 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
