Treehouse Plano Holiday & Craft Pop-Up Market

Aayushi Pramanik
The holiday season is in full swing, which means shopping has become an official source of exercise, sugary treats and celebrations are daily events, gifting and giving are avenues for warming our hearts, and merry music is consuming the airwaves.

If for some reason you aren’t experiencing this type of holiday cheer, the Holiday Pop Up & Craft Market just might be what you need to kick you into holiday gear. Taking place at Treehouse Plano on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 11 am to 3 pm, the event is a one-stop-shop for those looking for a destination to enjoy festive activities centered on family-oriented fun.

holiday pop up market

Set against the backdrop of the beautiful Treehouse Plano store, attendees will enjoy numerous options for holiday gifting when they visit with the event’s unique vendors, many of whom will offer hand-crafted items. Shoppers are encouraged to take their time and peruse the entire store to see what each vendor has to offer.

While many will agree that shopping is important, time with the kids is a must. As such, the Holiday Pop Up & Craft Market will also feature gingerbread crafting, so visitors are encouraged to bring “The Littles” to the party.  There is even a rumor that a very popular and loveable bearded man* will pay the event a visit – shaking his belly like a bowl full of jelly.

In addition to vendor shopping and gingerbread crafting, the event is set to offer a crafting class, hot chocolate, and all-around holiday cheer. This is also a great opportunity to get acquainted with Treehouse Plano and all it has to offer those looking to upgrade their homes with energy-saving options that use environmentally friendly materials.

Read more: A winter wonderWOW! Plano’s most elaborate Christmas light display

Did we mention that this is a season for giving? Event coordinators are also accepting donations of blankets and skid-proof socks to benefit the Golden Acres Living and Rehabilitation Center.

As for merry music – yes, the event will offer that, too!

Treehouse Plano is located at 2201 Preston Road, Ste A, in Plano, Texas. Admission to the Holiday Pop-Up and Craft Market is free, but an RSVP is encouraged by clicking here.  For additional information, contact [email protected]

*Santa is scheduled to visit from Noon – 2 pm.

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
