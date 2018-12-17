Ring in the new year with these Collin County events

This New Year’s Eve, we’re all about celebrating with the best food, drinks, and entertainment around. Start 2019 off right with these festive Collin County events.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Sci-Tech Discovery Center’s “Countdown to Noon”, 11 AM – 2 PM

Sci-Tech Discovery Center, Frisco’s leading family-friendly cultural and educational destination, is mixing science with play this New Year’s Eve with “Countdown to Noon.” The event will be jammed packed with interactive science activities, including explosive stage shows, VIP Maker activities, a Springfree trampoline experience, and more, as Sci-Tech and little scientists prepare to celebrate 2019 early on December 31. Purchase tickets here.

Jazzberry Jammin’ New Year’s Eve at Crayola Experience Plano, 12 PM – 6 PM

Families can ring in the New Year with Colorful fun at Crayola Experience Plano’s Jazzberry Jammin’ New Year’s Eve! Face painting, balloon twisting, magic shows, special mid-day countdowns & character appearances by Bluetiful! facebook.com/CrayolaExperience

CRÚ Year’s Eve, 5 PM – 10:30 PM

Ring in the New Year at CRÚ with a celebratory dinner menu! The chefs at CRÚ are featuring a stellar 4 course prix fixe menu for the festive occasion. Have a big party to go to? Come for an early dinner and feast on CRU’s gala menu for an intimate affair before you head out. Or if you prefer a quieter celebration, score a late seating and enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. They’ll have a cozy combination of a chef’s crafted meal, professional service, chic ambiance, DJs or live music (in certain locations), plenty of wine and low-key fanfare to celebrate the new year. Make reservations soon! cruawinebar.com

Haywire Rooftop New Year’s Eve Celebration, 8 PM – 2 AM

Featuring champagne specials, specialty NYE cocktails, complimentary bites and party favors! A photo booth will be on-site to capture guests celebrating, music from DJ Yuna in the Legacy Hall Box Garden (viewable from the third-floor patio) from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m., kitchen hours for main dining extended to 11 p.m. and the ball drop will be on all TVs. To make reservations call (972) 781-9473. haywirerestaurant.com

Whiskey Cake Plano

Whiskey Cake is celebrating New Year’s Eve in style and featuring an exclusive 5-course pairing dinner with bubbles, wine, and champagne cocktails! Afterwards, join Whiskey Cake for their New Year’s Eve party with a DJ and photo booth to commemorate the night. If guests are interested in attending the party and not the pairing dinner, the restaurant is also taking regular reservations.

Whiskey Cake Plano is also offering an exclusive hotel partnership deal with the Sandman Signature hotel in Plano, off of 121 and Parkwood. The Sandman is offering a $109 room rate and free shuttle to and from Whiskey Cake that night (a reservation is required to book hotel). whiskeycake.com

Legacy Hall’s “Bubbles and Bow Ties, 9 PM – 2 AM

Celebrate the ringing in of 2019 at Legacy Hall with their 21+ party, “Bubble and Bow Ties”. The hall will feature a bubbles bar, specialty cocktails, a big screen countdown, prized-filled balloon drop, photo ops, mixes by DJ Yuna and more! legacyfoodhall.com

Dee Lincoln Prime at the Star in Frisco

Enjoy a prefix menu along with the regular menu and dynamic features at the 4p, 6p, 8p and 10p seatings. Pop into the bar for a drink if you can’t commit to dinner. Party hats and favors will be offered to ring in the New Year, as well as live music from beloved entertainer Brian Whittington from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. For reservations, please call: (214) 387-3333. deelincolnprime.com

PINSTACK Plano, 8 PM – 1 AM

Toast to a New Year at North Texas’ premier entertainment & dining destination. PINSTACK will host a ticketed NYE party, with video games, bowling, signature appetizers, dishes & desserts, as well as a cash bar. To purchase tickets, please click here . pinstackbowl.com

Princi Italia

Head over to the Plano location of Princi Italia – featuring a heavy lobster and white truffle laden menu in the early part of the night and move into a Gala style 4 course prix fixe menu for later seatings. princiitalia.com

106.1 Kiss FM New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year with Kellie Rasberry and DJ Mike Morse at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park! Your admission includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations, an open bar until midnight, and a complimentary champagne toast. Tickets are $142 per person or $275 per couple, and overnight rooms are still available. For room reservations, and questions call 469-353-5029. Tickets here.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

Nothing says luxe celebration like amazing seafood, and Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill in Plano is known as one of the region’s top destinations for fresh seafood. The famed restaurant will host a special New Year’s Eve dinner. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 9724732722 or made online. seabreezefish.com

Ringo’s Pub’s “Two Bars, One Over”

Ringo’s Pub will have a “Two Bars, One Over” NYE Party at Ringo’s Pub and Scruffy Duffies. The cover includes a free champagne toast, live DJs, free party favors, and a balloon drop at Scruffy Duffies at midnight.

III Forks, 9 PM – 1 AM

Whether you want an intimate dinner or a festive dance party, III Forks is the perfect place to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The legendary steakhouse is using its downstairs dining area for traditional New Year’s Eve dining, while it will host a New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration upstairs, complete with live entertainment. Reservations are required for either celebration. Contact III Forks for Reservations at 972-267-1776. 3forks.com

NEW YEARS DAY

Ida Claire, 9 AM – 4 PM

Ida Claire will be open for brunch on New Year’s Day featuring their regular brunch menu. Enjoy a Catfish Po’ Boy with catfish, tomato, cabbage and celery root slaw, pickles and comeback sauce to get two of the lucky New Year’s food items in – fish and cabbage. To make reservations call (214) 377-8227. ida-claire.com

Sixty Vines Brunch, 9 AM – 4 PM

Sixty Vines is kicking off 2019 with brunch on New Year’s Day with their regular brunch menu. Reservations highly recommended. sixtyvines.com

Whiskey Cake Brunch, 9 AM – 3 PM

All Whiskey Cake locations will be open for New Year’s Day brunch, featuring their regular brunch menu. Try the French Toast “Monte Cristo” with Niman Ranch ham, cheesy goodness, housemade jam, maple syrup and mixed berries for progress in 2019. whiskeycake.com

Razzoo’s Cajun Café $5 Cocktail Specials

Following a festive New Year’s Eve, Razzoo’s Cajun Café is reaching out to those seeking a little ‘hair of the dog’ the following day. On Tuesday, January 1, all 21 Razzoo’s Cajun Café locations will be serving $5 Moonshine Marys and Hair of the Dog cocktails. These special prices are available all day on New Year’s Day. razzoos.com

Tricky Fish Brunch, 10 AM – 2 PM

New Year’s Day happens to fall on a TUESDAY this year, but the team at Tricky Fish is pretending it’s still the weekend! In celebration of the new year, they’ll offer their popular brunch, highlighted by an andouille hash, fried shrimp and oyster grits and a New Orleans inspired benedict. A full brunch menu can be found here. tricky-fish.com

Mexican Sugar Brunch, 10 AM – 3 PM

Feast on brunch at Mexican Sugar on New Year’s Day. The popular Mexican restaurant will feature their normal brunch menu. Looking for a New Year’s dish? Indulge in Bone-in Pork Chop and Eggs as pork symbolizes progress in the new year. To make reservations call (972) 943-0984. mexicansugarcocina.com

Haywire Brunch, 10 AM – 4 PM

Recover from your hangover with comfort food at Haywire for New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Warm up with their Venison Chili with a side of buttered Cornbread for “gold” in 2019. To make reservations call (972) 781-9473. haywirerestaurant.com

Knife, 11 AM – 3:30 PM

Both Knife Dallas and Knife Plano will be open for brunch from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day featuring their regular brunch menu. knifeburgers.com