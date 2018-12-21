Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

After years of struggling to keep afloat, Collin Creek Mall in Plano has been sold, and the shopping center is set to be turned into a mixed-use project. The once-popular shopping and hangout spot was purchased by Developer Mehrdad Moayedi, who has previously worked to restore the landmark Statler Hotel in Downtown Dallas.

Read more: Cocktails at Dallas’ swanky Statler Hotel 

Moayedi is set to move forward with the Collin Creek revamp project in January, when he will file the project’s zoning case with the city of Plano. The new space will include 15 to 20 new restaurants, 1 million square feet of office space, and new boutique shops. Approximately 400,000 square feet of retail will remain on site and will be repurposed. Moayedi is also in talks with J.C. Penney to move them to a new location on the property.

Renderings by Centurion American Development Group

Moayedi’s Centurion American Development Group also hopes to build townhomes and condominiums on the mall site.

“I’m looking forward to Collin Creek being revived,” says Plano resident Viviana Moreno. “I’ve heard rumors that it would be converted into residencies and I’ve always liked the idea.”

While many are thrilled about the new project, some feel bittersweet about it, as Collin Creek served as a hot spot for so long.

“Collin Creek Mall is a staple of my childhood,” says Plano resident Anna Barden, “but it’s been run down for so long, and this development seems like a ray of hope. But this area of Plano is close to the historic area, so I think it’s important that it keeps some of that flair.”

Read more: Zane King, new Executive Director of Historic Downtown Plano Association, has big plans

As newer shopping centers have landed in Plano, as well as the rise of Amazon Prime and other online retailers, a revamp of Collin Creek Mall is long overdue. As of now, there is no projected completion date for the new-and-improved Collin Creek shopping center.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

ralph breaks vr ralph breaks vr
2.6K
Leisure

Ralph Breaks VR, hyper-reality experience at Cinemark Plano
Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday
2.4K
Events

Deerfield 2018: How to survive Plano’s most popular Christmas light display
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.7K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
1.5K
Events

Serena Williams coming to Plano for meet and greet
biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas
1.3K
Community

A winter wonderWOW! Plano’s most elaborate Christmas light display
1.1K
Arts

Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano
1.1K
Business

Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
985
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
979
Shopping

Neighborhood Goods comes to Legacy West, Plano
Liberty Burger, Mariel Street Liberty Burger, Mariel Street
978
Business

Being free with Liberty Burger Founder Mariel Street
Historic Downtown Plano Association, Zane King Historic Downtown Plano Association, Zane King
885
Community

Zane King, new Executive Director of Historic Downtown Plano Association, has big plans
The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano
866
Business

Granite Park plans to extend The Boardwalk
To Top