Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp

After years of struggling to keep afloat, Collin Creek Mall in Plano has been sold, and the shopping center is set to be turned into a mixed-use project. The once-popular shopping and hangout spot was purchased by Developer Mehrdad Moayedi, who has previously worked to restore the landmark Statler Hotel in Downtown Dallas.

Moayedi is set to move forward with the Collin Creek revamp project in January, when he will file the project’s zoning case with the city of Plano. The new space will include 15 to 20 new restaurants, 1 million square feet of office space, and new boutique shops. Approximately 400,000 square feet of retail will remain on site and will be repurposed. Moayedi is also in talks with J.C. Penney to move them to a new location on the property.

Moayedi’s Centurion American Development Group also hopes to build townhomes and condominiums on the mall site.

“I’m looking forward to Collin Creek being revived,” says Plano resident Viviana Moreno. “I’ve heard rumors that it would be converted into residencies and I’ve always liked the idea.”

While many are thrilled about the new project, some feel bittersweet about it, as Collin Creek served as a hot spot for so long.

“Collin Creek Mall is a staple of my childhood,” says Plano resident Anna Barden, “but it’s been run down for so long, and this development seems like a ray of hope. But this area of Plano is close to the historic area, so I think it’s important that it keeps some of that flair.”

As newer shopping centers have landed in Plano, as well as the rise of Amazon Prime and other online retailers, a revamp of Collin Creek Mall is long overdue. As of now, there is no projected completion date for the new-and-improved Collin Creek shopping center.