Don Yeldell talks Hammer & Nails, self-care, and gender norms

Self-care is a subjective term. Everyone has their own idea of what self-care means, however, grooming and upkeep of hair, skin and nails are vital for people of all genders. Men, however, are often hesitant of receiving services lik.e manicures and pedicures, largely because these are thought to be things geared toward women. At Hammer & Nails in Frisco, Don Yeldell has created an environment where men can receive quality grooming services in a more neutral setting.

“I think there’s still a stigma attached to manicures and pedicures,” Yeldell says. “We try to educate men on erasing the stigma and on why they need to groom.”

Yeldell was first inspired to create a men’s grooming shop after a trip to Dubai, where he and a group of friends received spa services. He first heard of Hammer & Nails after coming home from a long day of work and turning on the T.V., where he saw screenwriter Michael Elliot pitching the idea on an episode of “Shark Tank.”

“I did some research online and saw Hammer & Nails had franchising opportunities, Yeldell says. “I immediately knew it was something I wanted to do.”

Yeldell and Hammer & Nails Frisco’s co-owner Shulanda Rankins then flew out to L.A. to visit the Hammer & Nail’s flagship shop.

“[Rankins] and I were doing a little bit of secret shopping,” Yeldell says. “The general manager of the shop realized what we were doing, and we confessed. She gave us a lot of good information and told us we should fly out for discovery day.”

During the discovery day, Yeldell was able to speak with founder Michael Elliot. After exchanging questions and answers, Yeldell recalls walking away knowing for sure he wanted to bring Hammer & Nails to Frisco.

Hammer & Nails officially opened in Frisco this past August. Although it is primarily geared toward men, people of all genders are allowed to come in for grooming services.

“A lot of men grew up in homes where only the women of the house got manicures and pedicures,” Yeldell says.

They were told, ‘hey, that’s not for men,’ and in some cases, never learned how to groom properly. Here, our environment is masculine. We give our clients a remote, that way they can watch whatever they want. We also give them noise-canceling headphones, that way they can easily relax and unwind. ”

Yeldell hopes to help men maintain regular upkeep of their hair, skin and nails. Since opening Hammer & Nails, Yeldell has seen that most men are elated upon receiving grooming services.

“Once they try it, they have this ‘ah-hah’ moment,” Yeldell says. “They talk about it with their friends and they continue to come back.”

HAMMER & NAILS

11901 N Dallas Pkwy #700, Frisco

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday & Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

More: 214.940.7799 | hammerandnailsgrooming.com