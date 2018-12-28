Events

Join Radiance Women Specialty Group for cocktails!

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
Radiance Women Specialty Group now offers “SculpSure”, your perfect New Years Resolution.
Join them Tuesday, January 15th at 6pm For Lite Bites and Cocktails and information for your perfect “SculpSure”.
Radiance is lucky to have OBGYN Dr. Jackson, who offers care for all women in the different stages of their life. These services include well woman exams, pregnancy care and delivery, high risk pregnancy care, treatment and management of abnormal pap smears, infertility and menopausal medicine. Meet Dr. Jackson on January 15th!
Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday
2.9K
Events

Deerfield 2018: How to survive Plano’s most popular Christmas light display
ralph breaks vr ralph breaks vr
2.7K
Leisure

Ralph Breaks VR, hyper-reality experience at Cinemark Plano
2.7K
Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.8K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
1.6K
Events

Serena Williams coming to Plano for meet and greet
biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas
1.6K
Community

A winter wonderWOW! Plano’s most elaborate Christmas light display
1.3K
Arts

Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano
1.2K
Business

Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County
1.0K
Shopping

Neighborhood Goods comes to Legacy West, Plano
The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano
985
Business

Granite Park plans to extend The Boardwalk
Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food
979
Features

Breakfast with Tiffany: Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry on roots and reality TV
Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem
940
Features

Authentic: Searching for culture and connection amid tacos
To Top