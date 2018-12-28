Community

Second annual Collin County MLK Appreciation Day Service

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

mlk day

Join residents of Collin County to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. this January with the second annual Collin County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Appreciation Day Service.

WHAT: Hosted by Collin County Community Leaders and Collin County Community Churches, the event is free of charge and open to the public. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. Reservations are not required.

The Mission of the The Collin County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Appreciation Day Service is to honor Dr. King’s Legacy and remember our responsibility to represent Dr. King’s Values of Love, Equality, and Justice through a collaboration of Civic Organizations, Churches, Community Leaders, Business Executives, and Academic Institutions.

WHEN: Monday, January 21, 2019 (MLK Official Holiday)

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: First United Methodist Church

601 S. Greenville Ave. Allen, Texas 75002

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/AllenMLK/.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
