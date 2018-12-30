New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton

A Walmart Supercenter in north Texas has just made mental health care services more affordable and accessible. In Carrollton, Beacon Care Services has opened a facility inside a Walmart store, allowing anyone to walk in or schedule an appointment to receive therapy services.

“This initiative combines our company’s behavioral health expertise with our longstanding dedication to making quality care more accessible,” said Russell C. Petrella, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “We chose a retail setting for the first practice because it offers the convenience of a local neighborhood location that is close by and easy to get to, and our evening hours accommodate our patients’ schedules. Our online appointment scheduling system makes it easy for people to plan their visits ahead of time to fit into their busy lifestyles.”

Currently, Beacon Care Services’ Carrollton location is one by one clinician; therapist Jackie Baclawski. More clinicians will soon be brought to the Carrollton mental health facility, and the facility will open for longer hours, based on need.

As of now, therapy sessions are fairly inexpensive, costing $25 for a 45-minute session with an individual or family. In February, costs are set to increase, at $110 for an individual and $125 for a family. Beacon is also able to offer lower costs to people who don’t have health insurance or can’t afford the services. At the moment, the mental health clinic is applying with insurers to be able to provide to insured patients across different networks.

Beacon Care Services offers counseling for adults, diagnostic screening and assesment, individual and couples therapy, wellness, recovery, and resilience education and grief counseling.

Beacon Care Services

1213 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More: 844.375.7212 | beaconhealthoptions.com