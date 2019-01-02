ClubCorp acquires TPC Craig Ranch

Golf course conglomerate ClubCorp has announced that they have acquired TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. With this acquisition, TPC Craig Ranch will be under the same house as Barton Creek in Austin, Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, and Stonebriar Country Club in Plano.

TPC Craig Ranch is an award-winning par-72 golf course which extends across 7,438 yards. The club offers 18 holes of championship golf designed by Tom Weiskopf, a 13-acre PGA tour-quality practice facility, professional golf instruction, casual and upscale dining, and more.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be focused on the transition of the Club to the ClubCorp family and getting to know our new members,” said ClubCorp CEO David A. Pillsbury in an email. “During this time, there will not be access to the Club for Members with My Dallas-Fort Worth Community benefits.”

Pillsbury was named CEO of ClubCorp this past June. In his current role, Pillsbury hopes to help create environments that will provide a respite from the chaos of day-to-day life.

Beginning early 2019, the Craig Ranch community in McKinney will see many new additions, including an 8-story hotel, along with new restaurants, bars, and retail shops. James Craig, president of Craig International hopes that the new additions to Craig Ranch will provide all of the means and infrastructures necessary to house major PGA golf tournaments.

TPC Craig Ranch prides itself in its environmentally conscious facility, with shrubs and new greenery planted regularly, as well as motion sensing lights throughout the course. The club has previously been honored with the prestigious Golf Digest/Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) Environmental Leaders in Golf Awards.

TPC Craig Ranch

8000 Collin McKinney Pkwy., McKinney

More: 972.747.9005 | tpc.com/craigranch