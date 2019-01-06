11th annual St. Andrew United Methodist Church Prom Closet

Prom season may not be until the spring, but there’s no harm in planning ahead – especially if you get a free prom dress! Visit St. Andrew United Methodist Church to donate or find a dress at the Prom Closet.

WHEN:

Feb. 19, 20, 21 and 23 (closed on Friday)

4-8 p.m. (Tues. – Thurs); 9 – Noon (Sat.)

WHERE: 1401 Mira Vista Drive, Plano, TX 75093

WHAT: Girls from anywhere in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost. Only requirement – girls must be present to select their own dresses.

St. Andrew is accepting donations of dresses and accessories for the Prom Closet in room 133: M – Th 8:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Visit www.standrewumc.org, email [email protected], or call 469-385-1810 for more information.