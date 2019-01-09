Edible cookie-dough comes to Collin County at The Dough Dough Frisco

Had your fill of unicorn cakes and donuts with mermaid tails? Then get ready to ‘Gram the next big thing: raw, edible cookie-dough. Coming very soon to Frisco.

The Dough Dough, Dallas’ first edible cookie-dough destination, will open its second location in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex this February at Frisco Bridges. The new space at 3311 Preston Road in Frisco (next to Super Chix) and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to delectable cookie-dough flavors, The Dough Dough Frisco will offer indoor and outdoor seating, as well as Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. New dough flavors of the month will be introduced at both locations throughout the year, starting with:

• January: Cinnamon Roll and Salted Caramel

• February: Lady in Red and The Chocolate Grizzly

• March: The Unicorn & The Dough Dough Contest Winner, which is decided by fans through votes on social media

Launched in March 2018 by founder Gina Ginsburg, The Dough Dough serves up safe-to-eat raw, cookie dough and cookie-dough based desserts. It’s a must-try place for anyone with a sweet tooth, and the irresistible edible cookie dough has a shelf life of up to three weeks when refrigerated and three months in the freezer. Most of The Dough Dough menu offerings can also be transformed in the oven into a traditional cookie at home.

Weddings, bar mitzvahs, corporate events, birthdays and most any celebration can be made sweeter with custom catering options from The Dough Dough. From cookie-dough dessert bars with personalized cups or jars to cookie-dough dessert towers, truffles, favors and more, a catering package from The Dough Dough is sure to wow party guests.

Popular cookie-dough cake slices are currently offered at The Dough Dough Dallas and will be available twice monthly, Thursday through Sunday at the Frisco location, with flavors rotating each week. Seasonal favorites—like hot chocolate with cookie dough, decorated cookies and cookie-dough cupcakes—are offered daily or can be ordered in advance. Fans of The Dough Dough can also request custom cakes and signature rainbow chocolate chip cookies with customized dough colors to coordinate with holidays, school celebrations and events.

In addition to off-site catering, The Dough Dough is currently offering franchise opportunities to partners that want to help expand the brand into new places.

The Dough Dough Frisco – Opening February 2019

3311 Preston Road, #2

Frisco, TX 75034

Store Hours: Sun – Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Fri & Sat: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m

The Dough Dough Dallas – Now a Dairy Kosher Certified Kitchen

5915 Forest Lane, Suite 320

Dallas, TX 75230

214.254.4445

For more information, visit www.thedoughdough.com.