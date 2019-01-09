Orangetheory Fitness is coming to Heritage Creekside, Plano!

Residents of Richardson, Plano and surrounding communities will soon be able to experience the life-changing workouts of Orangetheory Fitness.

The new fitness studio will be in the brand-new Heritage Creekside retail center at 1300 W. Plano Parkway Ste. 140, Plano, TX 75074. Prior to the Spring 2019 opening, a temporary pre-sales site has opened in the new studio’s parking lot, where interested individuals can stop by to get more information and sign up for limited-time-only discounted memberships.

The studio is hosting a weekend membership drive and kick-off party on Jan. 11 and 12. This will be the last opportunity to reserve the most deeply discounted rates. Staff members will be at Run On! – Richardson Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 from 10am to 5pm and also will host a party on Jan. 12 from 10am to 5pm in the clubhouse of the Aura One90 Apartments.

Orangetheory Fitness provides science-based, technology-tracked and coach-inspired workouts designed to produce results from the inside out, giving people a longer, more vibrant life. The small group, total-body fitness classes are led by professional trainers and are appropriate for all people regardless of age, shape, size or ability.

The workout, which includes custom-engineered treadmills, water rowing machines, mini bands, TRX suspension straps and free weights, was originally created by physiologist Ellen Latham and is backed by an esteemed Medical Advisory Board. During the hour-long classes, each participant wears a heart-rate monitor to track progress in real time and guide their intensity level. The goal is to reach excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC, resulting in burning additional calories for up to 36 hours after the workout.

“We are excited to bring Orangetheory Fitness to the Heritage Creekside center. Before becoming an owner, I was a member at a local Orangetheory Fitness studio and loved how incredible I felt after every workout,” said Marc Hite, the franchise owner. “Orangetheory Fitness is about energizing lives. We provide more than just a good sweat or results in a mirror – our trifecta of science, coaching and technology transforms people from the inside out providing more health, more confidence and, ultimately, more life!”

The North Richardson location is one of 29 Orangetheory Fitness studios open in the DFW Metroplex with more openings planned in 2019 and beyond. This growth is also happening across the country and around the globe, with the 1,000th studio opening its doors in 2018. The franchise has a goal of operating 2,500 studios and supporting 2.5 million members by 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Orangetheory Fitness to Heritage Creekside,” said Bill Flaherty, president of Rosewood Property Company. “We are continuously working to bring the very best brands to central Plano and look forward to continuing the momentum along Plano Parkway.”

Memberships are available at the lowest rates now until the studio opens in the Spring and never require a long-term commitment or contract. Those interested in locking in the limited-time-only discounted membership rate should contact the studio at (972) 200-4546 or visit the temporary pre-sale location. To learn more, visit https://northrichardson.orangetheoryfitness.com/ or www.facebook.com/northrichardson.