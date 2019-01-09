Plano Police actively search for mysterious graffiti vandal

Plano police are currently on the hunt for a mysterious graffiti suspect who is seemingly targeting parks and various walls across Collin County. The anonymous vandal began tagging Windhaven Meadows Park, as well as other places, as early as mid-December of 2018.

In a Facebook post from Plano Police Crime Stoppers, the suspect is described as a “young male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, handkerchief or mask covering the face, striped Adidas athletic pants [and] distinctive ‘Vans’ shoes.” The suspect was said to be leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Read more: Addicted: Twenty years ago, a heroin crisis in Plano left 19 young people dead; the impact is still felt today

The vandal has spray-painted tags reading “Leatha” and “Doom” in 14 separate west Plano areas over the course of the past three weeks, mostly on the construction site of Windhaven Meadows Park. Two trailers have been defaced, however, no construction equipment was reported stolen. More surveillance equipment will be put in place at Windhaven Meadows Park in order to catch the vandal. The last reported incident of tagging took place on December 21, 2018. According to Detective Jerry Minton, the vandal has now defaced enough property to warrant a felony.

Read more: The Prison Entrepreneurship Program slashing recidivism rates and transforming communities

Plano Police Crime Stoppers are encouraging people who may have information leading to the arrest of the mysterious vandal to call and report any tips. Tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Report a tip to North Texas Crime Stoppers

Tip Hotline: 877-373-8477 (877-373-TIPS)

877-373-8477 (877-373-TIPS) Web Tips: Tip Form

Tip Form Text Tips: Text ‘TIP197 + your message’ to ‘CRIMES’ ( ‘847197 + your message’ to ‘274637’)

Text ‘TIP197 + your message’ to ‘CRIMES’ ( ‘847197 + your message’ to ‘274637’) More: ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com

For urgent matters, call 911.