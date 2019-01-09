Community

Plano Police actively search for mysterious graffiti vandal

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

The anonymous vandal is seen wearing a hoodie and Adidas track pants | Via Plano Police Crime Stoppers

Plano police are currently on the hunt for a mysterious graffiti suspect who is seemingly targeting parks and various walls across Collin County. The anonymous vandal began tagging Windhaven Meadows Park, as well as other places, as early as mid-December of 2018.

In a Facebook post from Plano Police Crime Stoppers, the suspect is described as a “young male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, handkerchief or mask covering the face, striped Adidas athletic pants [and] distinctive ‘Vans’ shoes.” The suspect was said to be leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Via @PlanoPoliceCrimeStoppers on Facebook

The vandal has spray-painted tags reading “Leatha” and “Doom” in 14 separate west Plano areas over the course of the past three weeks, mostly on the construction site of Windhaven Meadows Park.  Two trailers have been defaced, however, no construction equipment was reported stolen. More surveillance equipment will be put in place at Windhaven Meadows Park in order to catch the vandal. The last reported incident of tagging took place on December 21, 2018. According to Detective Jerry Minton, the vandal has now defaced enough property to warrant a felony.

Plano Police Crime Stoppers are encouraging people who may have information leading to the arrest of the mysterious vandal to call and report any tips. Tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Report a tip to North Texas Crime Stoppers

  • Tip Hotline: 877-373-8477 (877-373-TIPS)
  • Web Tips: Tip Form
  • Text Tips: Text ‘TIP197 + your message’ to ‘CRIMES’ ( ‘847197 + your message’ to ‘274637’)
  • More: ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com

For urgent matters, call 911.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
