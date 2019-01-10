Fashion Parties at Apricot Lane Legacy offer the ultimate girls night out

Ladies, let’s shop … and sip! Not only does Apricot Lane Legacy at The Shops at Legacy North have super cute clothes and accessories, they also host the best girls night out events! Fashion parties are totally free and you need to organize one for your friends, family or colleagues today!

Apricot Lane Legacy is bringing a fresh approach to women’s fashion in Plano. Located in The Shops of Legacy North, Apricot Lane Legacy is a women’s boutique specializing in affordable fashion-forward clothing, accessories and gifts. New merchandise is introduced each week including several lines from Europe, LA and New York with limited styles so that not only is each shopping visit unique but so is the customers’ personal style.

Being a local women-owned business, Apricot Lane Legacy founder, Pinja Bowman wants to personally connect with her customers. Established October 2018, Pinja is passionate about creating unique experiences for customers with personal stylists on staff, daily trend ideas and now, fashion parties for friends or fundraising!

Fashion Parties at Apricot Lane Legacy

Fashion is meant to be shared and celebrated. Apricot Lane Legacy embraces bringing women together to sip, shop and, more importantly, support one another through the passion for fashion.

Each fashion party begins with a hostess who invites a handful of friends and/or colleagues to Apricot Lane Legacy for a private shopping experience. The store opens exclusively for the group and offers sparkling sips, gourmet coffee and even some light bites. Pinja welcomes the group and provides a brief fashion trend update and Q&A for guests to inspire their shopping and then the fun begins!

“We have made so many new friends during fashion parties. It is so fun to share my passion for fashion and create an opportunity for women to connect and spend quality time together, says Apricot Lane Legacy owner, Pinja Bowman.

Each hostess is rewarded with a shopping certificate and guests receive a discount for items purchased during the party.

“Fashion parties are also a great way to engage friends around a charitable cause. Apricot Lane Legacy will dedicate a percentage of sales to the charity. We love seeing our auction donation packages being sought after by event guests and knowing we will be able to support nonprofit organizations through the auction and again through the fashion parties,” Pinja adds with enthusiasm.

Even as a newcomer to Plano and Collin County, Apricot Lane Legacy has already partnered with a number of nonprofit organizations of women making a difference in the community like The Family Place, Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano and National Charity League.

Originally from Helsinki, Finland, Pinja brings a European flair to fashion layered with all things Texas. As Pinja grows her circle of customers in Plano, she is able to curate Apricot Lane Legacy’s merchandise mix to be a perfect niche to complement customers’ wardrobe. Since opening, the feedback on Apricot Lane Legacy has been overwhelmingly positive with customer’s highlighting how it is the only boutique to truly serve women ages 15-50. Mother daughter shoppers enjoy the diverse selection, spacious dressing rooms and styling area and personal service from trained stylists who can translate the today’s world of OOTD (outfit of the day)! Apricot Lane Legacy is a perfect destination for the busy woman who wants to stay on-trend, on budget, find a unique gift and be confident you will be greeted by a friend.

To reserve a fashion party, please contact Pinja Bowman: [email protected]

To see more, find them on Instagram @apricotlanelegacy