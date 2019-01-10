You’re invited! Grand opening celebration of BootyQueen Apparel

Beauty

Aayushi Pramanik
BootyQueen Apparel, a high-quality fitness clothing line that won major funding on the hit series Shark Tank, is opening its first brick-and-mortar store ever at The Shops at Willow Bend, and they’d love for you to join them at the grand opening event on Jan. 19 to celebrate this new brand, which fuses comfort, fit, fashion and focuses on…the BOOTY!

The opening celebration will include a yoga class, giveaways, the chance to try out apparel and a “How to Build a Better Booty” class from the Queen herself, founder Amanda Kuclo!

When: Saturday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend – 6121 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093

Activities will take place within the new BootyQueen Apparel store location. Click here to view directory.

Event activities:

9-10 a.m. “Yoga Flow and Booty Grow” class

11-11:30 a.m. “How to Build a Booty with BQ Booty Bands” class taught by BootyQueen Apparel founder and Bootyologist Amanda Kuclo

12 p.m. Giveaways and raffles featuring products from top Willow Bend stores, such as Origins and Bath & Body Works. The newly opened Mexican Bar Co. will also be onsite to provide delicious food and drink samples of some of their top menu items.

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
