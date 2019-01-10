Cowboys Fit second location coming to Plano

When a sign popped up at the junction of Preston Road and W.Park Blvd that read “Cowboys Fit coming soon” we were so excited. But when the days and weeks passed and no announcement was made we almost gave up hope. Today, however, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed that a second Cowboys Fit location will indeed be opening in Plano and that memberships are already on sale.

Cowboys Fit Plano, a world-class fitness center set to open in March 2019 at 4817 West Park Blvd. Ste 800 in Plano, TX. Cowboys Fit Plano will be an expansion on the unprecedented fitness gym facility developed in partnership with the leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov.

Cowboys Fit Plano is a premier health and fitness center that spans more than 40,000 square-feet. This second development of the Cowboys Fit franchise goes above and beyond the everyday gym experience by housing all aspects of fitness and nutrition in the same building, offering a dynamic training staff, carefully curated boutique-style classes, recovery lounge, and the technology for members to gain an elevated advantage to obtain their fitness goals.

“Cowboys Fit at The Star set the standard for someone to have an unprecedented experience in fitness and training at a world-class facility,” said Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President/Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jerry Jones, Jr. “We’re beyond thrilled to extend our fitness experience to new members with the opening of our second facility, Cowboys Fit in Plano.”

“It is an honor to be able to continue the partnership with the Jones family in the creation of the second Cowboys Fit location in Plano,” said Mark Mastrov, Chairman of Cowboys Fit. “We are excited as we embark on this next endeavor, and see the revolutionary growth Cowboys Fit will continue to reach.”

Cowboys Fit Membership Benefits Include:

· State-of-the-Art Equipment as seen in the Cowboys training facility: The same strength and resistance machines as well as the cardiovascular equipment seen in the Dallas Cowboys team training rooms will be available to members across 20,000 square feet of dedicated workout floor.

· Performance and Personal Training Programs: Innovative, goal tracking technology as well as a strategically selected training staff will provide comprehensive, customized plans to deliver individualized results.

· Behind-the-Scenes Access to the Team’s World Headquarters: Cowboys Fit Plano will have membership options that give members the flexibility of working out at both The Star and Plano location, allowing for a behind-the-scenes look into the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters

· The Latest Boutique-Style Group Fitness: With two professionally equipped studios, members can access a variety of classes including yoga, barre, cycling, circuit training, cardio classes & more.

· Recovery Lounge: Dedicated space within the facility features the latest recovery innovations including Cryotherapy machines, massages, spray and bed tanning, as well as rehabilitation treatments, delivered by the industry’s leading experts. Guests will also have access to full amenity locker rooms.

· On-site Child Care: The Rowdy Room Kids’ Club will serve as a child care facility within Cowboys Fit so that parents can enjoy workouts carefree.

· Retail: In-house retail will be offered for members to shop exclusive merchandise only available inside the doors of Cowboys Fit Plano.

Cowboys Fit Plano legacy members receive a $0 enrollment fee and an exclusive legacy member package with their registration. Memberships can be purchased online at www.CowboysFit.com, by visiting the Enrollment Center Monday- Friday between 10 a.m.-7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 4801 W. Park Blvd. Suite 417 Plano, TX 75093 or by calling (469) 388-4572.

To learn more, visit www.CowboysFit.com or www.Facebook.com/CowboysFit