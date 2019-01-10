Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine

Alex Gonzalez
A Peppa Pig-themed indoor play attraction is opening in Grapevine Mills. At Peppa Pig World of Play, children and their families will be able to play in 14 different areas designed to look like different settings in the show, including Peppa Pig’s house, the supermarket, and the park.

Peppa Pig World of Play’s Grapevine location is the first of its kind in the United States. The first location opened in Shanghai, China last year and a third location is slated to open in Michigan later this year.

“To create Peppa Pig World of Play, we spent thousands of hours watching episodes of the TV show to ensure that the experience is a truly authentic representation of the magical world of Peppa Pig that fans know and love so well,” said Paul Moreton, Merlin Entertainment’s Group creative director, in a statement. A meticulous level of detail has gone into creating each of the play areas, and we’re also using the latest in visual and sensory effects technology to guarantee a truly memorable day out for families.”

Peppa Pig World of Play will cover 14,000 square feet. Apart from the play areas, the theme park will also include a movie theater, birthday party rooms, and relaxation rooms. Peppa Pig Play World is operated by Merlin Entertainments, who also opertate Legoland Discovery Center and the Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium inside Grapevine Mills Mall.

As of now, there is no set opening date for Peppa Pig World of Play, however, it is expected to open in February.

Peppa Pig World of Play

3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine

Hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m.  – 7 p.m.

More: peppapigworldofplay.com

