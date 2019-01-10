Plano West Band invites the community to “Glenn Miller Night”

The Plano West Jazz Band invites the community to “Glenn Miller Night,” an evening of dinner and dancing to live jazz music, on Saturday, February 2, from 6-9:30 p.m., at Plano West High School, in the cafeteria, at 5601 W. Parker Rd. Swing dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner buffet and dessert, catered by Ferrari’s Pizzeria at 6:30 p.m. The award-winning Plano West Jazz Band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m.

This year the Plano West Jazz program has expanded from one ensemble (formerly known as The Plano West Jazz Ensemble) to two ensembles: The Plano West Jazz Orchestra and the Plano West Jazz Ensemble. The Plano West Jazz Orchestra and The Plano West Jazz Ensemble are both under the direction of Mr. Preston Pierce, and the bands are widely regarded as some of the premier high school jazz bands in the country. In the spring The Plano West Jazz Orchestra will be performing at the Apex Jazz Festival in Southlake and at the Grand Prairie FA Jazz Invitational. Both groups, The Plano West Jazz Ensemble and the Plano West Jazz Orchestra, will also perform at the TCU and UTA Jazz Festivals.

“We invite the community to come enjoy this fun night and experience the amazing talent of the Plano West Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra as they play the music of jazz greats such as Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, and many others,” said Preston Pierce, director, Plano West Jazz Band. “I can’t say enough about this talented group of young people. Join us for a delicious dinner, live music, and dancing, and support the band on this wonderful evening!”

Read more: Hoda Soliman: A powerful example to her children

Last year’s Plano West Jazz Ensemble was selected to perform at the 2018 Jazz Education Network (JEN) Conference in Dallas, the largest annual Jazz Convention in the world. In the spring of 2017 the Plano West Jazz Ensemble was selected as one of the elite 15 finalists in the prestigious 22nd Annual Essentially Ellington Jazz Band Competition and Festival and performed at Lincoln Center in New York City in May 2017. In 2015 the Plano West Jazz Ensemble was selected as the 2016 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Invited High School Jazz Ensemble. Throughout the years, many of the Plano West Jazz Ensemble students, under the direction of Preston Pierce, have made the Texas All-State Jazz Band, and many have gone on to study jazz as part of their university curriculum.

Tickets are $25-40 per person and are on sale now through January 29 at planowestband.membershiptoolkit.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance and include swing dance lessons, dinner buffet, dessert, and live music provided by the Plano West Jazz Band. No tickets will be available at the door.