New mixed-use project to begin construction in Legacy West

Next week, construction will begin on a new six-story building in Legacy West. The building will contain 87,000 square feet of office space and 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. It will join the likes of Liberty Mutual, Whitley Penn, and WeWork, who have also set up shop in Legacy West.

The announcement of the new mixed-use projects comes after previous announcements of a 10-story boutique hotel and retail space originally planned for the Legacy West Urban Village, at Headquarters Drive and Windrose Avenue. Developer Fehmi Karahan decided to switch gears and focus on more of an office component, as he feels it makes more sense with many companies wanting to set up shop in Plano.

The mixed-use project will be designed by Gensler Architects and will contain apartments, along with the office space and retail components. There will be five stories of apartments in the building; a total of 161 units. The apartments will be on the west side of the building, facing Communications Parkway. These apartments will be modern and luxury style apartments.

The project will be largely overseen by The Karahan Companies in association with Colombus Realty, the latter of which have previously built all of the other apartment complexes in Legacy West.

As of now, over 200,000 square feet of space has been leased out for the project. Upon completion of the project, Boeing, Toyota Connected, and WeWork are expected to set up shop in the new office space. The project will also contain a large garage, allowing for more parking for Legacy West employees and customers alike.

There is currently no projected completion date for Legacy West’s new mixed-use building.