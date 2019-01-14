That’s Texas Y’all: Plano Profile January 2019 cover party at Serendipity Labs

Plano Profile Events

Happy New Year, y’all! This past Thursday, Plano Profile kicked off 2019 at Serendipity Labs at HALL Park in Frisco, celebrating the release of the January 2019 edition: The Newcomer’s Guide. The Newcomer’s Guide was written entirely by our senior editor, Alex Cronin, and contains breakdowns of Texas schools, grocery stores, restaurants, and tips for getting a Texas driver’s license and registering to vote.

The cover party was Texas-themed, with guests arriving donned in their most festive western wear. Upon stepping into Serendipity Labs, a stylish, modern coworking spaced located in HALL Park, guests were serenaded with live music performances by local duo Big Joe Walker & Blake Burrow. Drinks and bites were provided by Whiskey Cake and included deviled eggs, sausage, grown-up mac and cheese, jalapeño grits, and pork brisket steak. McKinney-based Tupps Brewery also sampled some of their signature beers.

Delicious pork brisket steak from Whiskey Cake

Festivities spread out all the way to Serendipity Labs’ second floor, where a scavenger hunt took place. Participants in the scavenger hunt were given a list of items to find. When guests found an item, they were to write down the room number in which they found it. When the participants found all of the items on the list, they brought the list over to the Experience Director, who awarded each participant with a Serendipity Labs water infuser bottle.

2019 is going to be a huge year for Texas, with technological innovations and art and cultural opportunities growing exponentially. It was only right that we kicked off the year by celebrating Texas traditions, both old and new. We at Plano Profile look forward to sharing the stories that matter the most to you.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
