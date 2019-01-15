Ten essential sandwiches in Collin County

A great sandwich isn’t as easy as it tastes. Though the building blocks seem easy–bread various protein, cheese probably, vegetable content, more bread–a truly exceptional sandwich, a sandwich worth its weight in butcher paper, is a casual balancing act. It needs all the necessary components: condiments spread just so, toppings chosen with care, no one flavor overwhelming the others. It’s got to be on just the right bread–a hoagie if it’s messy, croissant if it’s delicate. It needs a little softness and a little crunchiness and,. These ten sandwich shops in Collin County.

Butcher Board

Butcher Board, with a location each in downtown McKinney and Frisco, offers meat sold by the pound, and some juggernaut sandwiches. With a butcher-forward focus and a tie to fine-dining spot Sugarbacon, Butcher Board offers treasures like the Chili-rubbed turkey breast, loaded with smoky flavor and paired with roasted tomatoes and garlic chili mayo. The Rib is another star on the menu: smoked, boneless pork rib, Dr Pepper barbecue sauce, coleslaw, fresno peppers and bread & butter pickles.

216 W. Virginia St. #102, McKinney | 5729 Lebanon Rd. Ste. 100, Frisco || butcherboard.com

Elke’s Market Cafe

Elke’s is one of Allen’s most beloved local cafes. Elke’s Nutty Creation starts with toasted farmhouse wheat, and piles on pecan cheddar spread, bacon, candied jalapenos, peach preserves and lettuce, marrying savory and sweet. Or, try The Other Nutty, with smoked turkey, smoky almond spread, bacon, candied jalapenos and strawberry preserves. Stop by the market for breads, spreads, casseroles and entrees and let Elke’s provide dinner as well as lunch.

105 N. Greenville Ave. #6, Allen | elkesmarketcafe.com

Patina Green Home and Market

Working with the seasons, Chef Robert Lyford and his team create lyrical locally-sourced sandwiches and sides and, except for a few old standbys, the menu changes with the weather. The roasted cauliflower sandwich with raw cheddar, arugula and green tomato proves that animal protein is superfluous to a killer sandwich. (Though when Wagyu beef is on the menu all bets are off.) Also, if you like the table you eat at, you can buy it. Patina Green is also a breathtaking antiques shop.

116 N. Tennessee St. Ste. 102, Mckinney | patinagreenhomeandmarket.com

Sourdough Deli

Sourdough Deli is squeezed in a strip mall between 15th and Plano Parkway as they merge. There’s barely enough room to display the name over the door. The owner and chef, Cyrus, is meticulous with his food and kind to his customers. Sometimes he throws in a free side of potato salad. You can’t go wrong with the Chicken Parm, the tuna melt or the pastrami sandwich, but the Rescue—cheddar, parmesan, Genoa salami, turkey and ham—is my kind of lunch.

4120 W. 15th St., Plano | sourdough-bread-deli.business.site

Ogi’s European Bakery and Deli

This McKinney deli is owned by a sweet Bulgarian couple, Ogi and Dora Stoyanov, who serve old family recipes and some of the best cream cakes you can get in Texas. Ogi Stoyanov brings over 35 years of experience as a sausage maker to the business while his wife, Dora, is the brilliant pastry chef behind the Napoleon and Chocolate Almond cakes. Order a daily special like Hungarian Gulash or a Reuben—expect homemade sauerkraut—but in my book, the best is Ogi’s Hot Sausage.

1651 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Mckinney | ogisbakery.com

East Hampton Sandwich Shop

A bright, cozy local chain, East Hampton Sandwich Shop is famous for unique signature condiments like honey mustard vinaigrette, jalapeño creme sauce and red pepper aioli. You can also get your sandwich served as a salad instead, but where’s the fun in that? My favorite has to be the lobster grilled cheese: a quarter-pound of Atlantic lobster knuckles and claws, shaved havarti and American cheese, and plenty of sriracha dijonaise. Heaven.

3625 The Star Blvd. Ste. 305, Frisco | ehsandwich.com

Fred’s Downtown Philly and Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks

Big Tony, grew up in West Philly, where he learned everything he knows about the art of the cheesesteak. He’s been making them since 1970. For a grungy, down-to-earth artery clogging philly cheese steak, either of his cheesesteak joints will do the job nicely. What they lack in cloth napkins, they make up for with huge, flavorful piles of meat, oinions and cheese. The classic cheesesteak, steak, onions and cheese, is everything a cheesesteak lover needs—there’s cheese whiz if you want it—but why not go wild? Try the pizza cheesesteak, which also has marinara sauce, or the number 21, with steak, chicken, bacon, Italian sausage and a spicy mozzarella stick.

Fred’s | 2229 W. 15th St., Plano | 717 S. Greenville Ave., Allen || downtownphilly.net

Big Tony’s | 710 W. Parker Rd., Plano | 740 S. Greenville Ave. #400, Allen || bigtonyswestphillycheesesteaks.com

Cheezies

Cheezies is a family-owned gourmet grilled cheesery and a delightful reason to go to Frisco for lunch. Their artisan bread comes from a local Italian bakery and every slice of brisket and pork shoulder was smoked in-house. Also, homemade fried pies. The French Hen is decadent and graceful, pairing smoked turkey and roasted pears with melted brie; Big Tex, which stars smoked brisket, onion marmalade, and aged white cheddar, is frankly destructive.

5995 Preston Rd., Frisco | cheeziesgourmet.com

Banner Sandwich

Banner Sandwich doesn’t exactly have seating, so this is one you’ll want to take to-go. These are as bare-bones and uncomplicated as sandwiches can possibly get. The most complex thing on the menu is probably the barbecue baked potato. A sandwich here won’t run you more than $5, whether it’s a Classic Italian or a turkey, ham and bacon melt.

12770 Coit Rd. #160, Dallas