Events

Celebrate Mardi Gras in downtown Plano!

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

mardi gras

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, in partnership with event1013 and the Historic Downtown Plano Arts District, will host the Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party, 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at event1013 in Plano, Texas.

The free party will include live music by Louisiana Music Prize-winning dance band Tipsey, free gumbo prepared by Chef Henry Griffin of Creole Café and Catering in Shreveport, king cake samples from three Shreveport-Bossier bakeries, a cash bar, door prizes, and more. Complete party information may be found online at www.ShreveportMardiGras.com.

The purpose of the Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party is to give Louisiana’s neighbors in Texas a fun, free taste of Carnival season in Northwest Louisiana. Shreveport-Bossier’s biggest parade weekends are Feb. 22-24 and March 1-3, but Mardi Gras parties, parades, and events are already underway. Shreveport-Bossier’s Carnival season celebrations offer a variety of experiences ranging from smaller, neighborhood parades to the giant Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini parades, which are attended by an estimated total of more than half a million parade-goers each year.

One lucky attendee at the Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party will win the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the winner and a guest to ride aboard a float in the enormous Krewe of Highland Parade on Sunday, March 3. To claim this prize, the winner must be 21 years of age or older. This giveaway may also be entered online at www.ShreveportMardiGras.com.

Read more: Coming March 2019: The Diversity Issue 

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau produces an annual printed brochure called The Gris Gris Guide to Mardi Gras in Shreveport-Bossier. Free copies of this colorful guide, which includes a Carnival season calendar or events, may be picked up at the Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party. The guide may also be downloaded or viewed online, and printed copies may be requested by mail by calling 1-800-551-8682.

For more information on planning a trip to Shreveport-Bossier, including information on hotels, casinos, restaurants, and attractions, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org or call 1-800-551-8682.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.5K
Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp
Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday
3.2K
Events

Deerfield 2018: How to survive Plano’s most popular Christmas light display
ralph breaks vr ralph breaks vr
3.0K
Leisure

Ralph Breaks VR, hyper-reality experience at Cinemark Plano
1.9K
Food

How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences
biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas
1.8K
Community

A winter wonderWOW! Plano’s most elaborate Christmas light display
1.5K
Arts

Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano
Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food
1.4K
Features

Breakfast with Tiffany: Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry on roots and reality TV
New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch
1.3K
Events

Ring in the new year with these Collin County events
1.3K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
1.2K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem
1.2K
Features

Authentic: Searching for culture and connection amid tacos
One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben
1.1K
Community

McKinney family and local scientists race to save boy with rare disease on Christmas Eve
To Top