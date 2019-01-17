Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation

As The Star in Frisco continues to grow, several companies are looking to set up shop within the business district. The most recent is Dr. Pepper, according to property brokers who are said to be tracking the deal. It would join the likes of Bank of America and FM Global, who also have offices in The Star.

Dr. Pepper first moved their headquarters to Legacy Business District in Plano in 1998. With the Plano HQ, along with the Dr. Pepper Star Center in Plano and the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco, Dr. Pepper has been a driving force in Collin County’s economy for over two decades. Last summer, Massachusettes-based Keurig Green Mountain Inc. paid over $21 billion in a merger deal with Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. saved over $9.4 million last quarter by eliminating processes and positions in the merger.

As of now, representatives from Keurig Dr. Pepper have yet to confirm or deny rumors of relocation to Frisco, noting that the company’s employees would be informed before anyone else of such changes.

Frisco’s thriving business districts, including HALL Park and Frisco Station, are expected to bring in many corporations to the area. Most recently, HALL Park was approved by City Council for construction of new residential units.

Should Dr. Pepper end up moving its offices to Frisco, it would follow a series of wins for the city, along with the PGA Headquarters relocation and the opening of Baylor Scott and White Sports Therapy and Research.