Jeri Chambers to file for PISD Trustee, Place 6

Jeri Chambers will continue her commitment to the community by filing as a candidate for the office Plano Independent School District Board of Trustees, Place 6. The Board of Trustees selected Chambers through a competitive process to fulfill a vacancy on the board. She was appointed and began her service in January 2018. She decided to run because she is a strong voice for students, parents and teachers. She also is committed to the trustee role of providing advocacy for Plano ISD which seeks an equitable solution to the problems created by the state’s recapture program, often referred to as ‘Robin Hood’.

Chambers brings a unique perspective to the school board. A teacher with twelve years of classroom experience, she has also raised two children in the PISD system.

“It is estimated that one in six Texas teachers leave their district annually,” explained Chambers. “Recruiting and retaining top talent is a key success factor for our district. It is important that our trustees represent the whole district and all of its constituencies, including teachers, students and parents.”

Since accepting her current position a year ago, Chambers has had a strong impact on the Board of Trustees. Chambers has been selected to represent Plano ISD at the 2019 National School Board Association Advocacy Institute where she’ll have the opportunity to evaluate best practices with leaders from across the country and meet with legislators on issues important to the district.

“My experience as Plano ISD Trustee has been a natural extension of my community interests and passion for education,” said Chambers. “A strong public school education system that constantly strives to do what’s best for our children and their futures is essential for the long-term stability and economic security of our community. I want to maintain Plano ISD’s values of bringing the highest level of excellence in education to all students in Plano ISD—and do it in a manner that is fiscally responsible.”

Read more: Meet Yasmeen Tadia, founder of the Make Your Life Sweeter brands

About Jeri

Jeri Chambers has a BS in secondary education from the University of Texas-Austin and a MS in educational administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In addition to teaching math at Wilson Middle School and fifth grade at Wells Elementary, Chambers worked with medically challenged students through the district’s homebound program and low socio-economic students as a Title I math teacher at Otto Middle School. She has been involved in band and sports booster clubs and volunteered with the PTA. She has served on the District Based Improvement Council and the Elementary Academic Committee. Chambers also serves on the Board of Directors for the Plano ISD Education Foundation

Beyond her service to PISD, Chambers is a committed community volunteer. As a member of the Junior League of Collin County (JLCC), Chambers is a creator and founder of Sci-Tech Discovery Center. She is currently on the JLCC board as the Community Strategic Director. She is a past president of Plano Youth Leadership and serves on the Collin County Homeless Coalition and Collin County VOAD. Chambers is a graduate of both Leadership Plano and Leadership North Texas.

Professionally, Chambers is a Donor Relations Officer with Communities Foundation of Texas in the Collin County office.

Jeri Chambers grew up in Richardson, Texas where she and her husband met in the fourth grade. They moved to Plano in 1994. Their two children both graduated from Plano Senior High School. Their daughter is a former Lady Wildcat basketball player, pianist for the Jazz Band and member of PAL (Peer Assistance and Leadership). Their son was junior class president, marching band drum major and played French horn in the Wind Ensemble. The Chambers are active at Christ United Methodist Church where Jeri has served as a Sunday school teacher and adult youth leader.

For additional information on Jeri Chambers and her campaign, visit jeri4planoisd.com.