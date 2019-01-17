The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop

Shopping

Willow Bend shoppers can now stroll about the mall with beer or wine in hand | Via @theshopsatwillowbend on Facebook

With the addition of The District at Willow Bend, which includes Mexican Bar Co., Terra Mediterranean, Whistlebritches, Knife and Ascension Coffee, it was only a matter of time before The Shops at Willow Bend Mall implemented new policies to accommodate diners and shoppers alike. The latest? Willow Bend Mall shoppers will now be allowed to drink alcohol while shopping.

As of now, Ascension Coffee is selling beers and wines available for consumption in house or while walking about the mall. Ascension’s owner Russell Hayward was convinced to introduce this concept after frequently seeing Whole Foods customers shop around with glasses of wine in hand.

“The Shops at Willow Bend are constantly looking for ways we can improve the guest experience,” says Amy Medford, Marketing Director of Starwood Retail Partners. “Allowing shoppers to unwind with a cold beer or glass of wine while they browse does just that. We’re excited to offer this unique perk to our guests, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The addition of Ascension Annex is part of our $125 million reimagining of Willow Bend, which will bring state-of-the-art dining, shopping and entertainment options to Plano.”

There are certain rules to which the consumer will need to adhere while shopping. Shoppers who are drinking will have to wear a wristband indicating that they are of legal drinking age. They will need to pour their drink into a plastic cup before walking around the mall and they are not to bring beer or wine from one restaurant into another.

The Shops at Willow Bend is one of few shopping centers in Plano that allow customers to shop while consuming alcohol, along with Neighborhood Goods and Barnes & Noble Kitchen in Legacy West.

