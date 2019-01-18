Events

We all scream for (free) gelato this weekend at Amorino!

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Buy one gelato and get one free!

Finally in Legacy West, Amorino opened doors over New Year’s weekend and is planning a big opening celebration for gelato lovers. From 2 to 4 pm on January 19th, share the joy of having the best gelato in Europe delighting Plano customers.

For this special occasion all Amorino fans will enjoy a free gelato for each purchase and will be delighted with samples of all the great Amorino offerings: Hot Italian chocolate, pastries, treats and of course the more than 24 high quality gelato flavors have made Amorino the place to go for all natural gelato!

The gelatai will be crafting beautiful gelato flowers for customers, and all of the community will have a great taste of the products, the great ambience, and the warmth Amorino welcomes all of its customers with.

For more information, click here.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
